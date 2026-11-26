President Donald Trump expressed that he “would like to see President Putin Pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe” in a Truth Social post on Thursday after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago.

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He said he wants Putin to do so “in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly.” The president noted that the issue was brought up during his meeting with China last week with the Russian leader.

“I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!” he added.

Trump said he “updated” Rutte on his latest conversation with Putin on Wednesday, adding that it was “an Honor meeting” with the Secretary General.

The two leaders issued a joint statement following the discussion, referring to it as “outstanding” and “very impactful.”

“We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible,” the statement read.

The pre-Thanksgiving meeting came as U.S. Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have been meeting with leaders from both Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks, as Kushner floated the possibility of NATO Article 5-style protections for Ukraine as part of a deal.

“We seek a future where Ukraine is secure, Europe is stronger, Russia has confidence that NATO is not seeking confrontation, and NATO and its partners have confidence that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors,” Kushner posted to X on Sunday.

As for Rutte, he said in a recent Fox News interview that Trump has been successfully “testing Putin” to see if he is “serious” about wanting a conclusion to the Russia-Ukraine War, which started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are working Herculean hours to get this work to an end under President Trump's leadership, and of course, when the war ends, either with a peace deal, preferably, or if not possible, a long-term ceasefire, we need to make sure Ukraine has the security guarantees going forward," Rutte told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the G20 summit in Miami is scheduled for mid-December, and it's unclear if Putin will take the president up on his past invite to attend the conference with other world leaders. Ukrainian President Voloydmymr Zelensky has also floated going to the event for potential talks, according to the Washington Post.

"I believe the current negotiating team wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In our case, we wanted it ended yesterday," the Ukrainian president said in a recent Bloomberg interview. "In my view, the American team wants to get it done by December or January. And we very much want that too, but I made it clear that this must not happen solely at Ukraine’s expense."

I believe the current negotiating team wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In our case, we wanted it ended yesterday. In my view, the American team wants to get it done by December or January. And we very much want that too, but I made it clear that this must not happen solely at Ukraine’s expense. If the Russians continue to feign amnesia and feed us historical background instead of results from the negotiations, then the moment will come when there is a new political reality in the United States of America. We will continue doing everything we can to end the war. But at the same time, we will certainly engage with both parties in the new Congress, call for sanctions against Russia, and seek support for us. It is simply impossible without that. If the Russians do not want to end the war, they must be forced to do so. If someone cannot force them, then someone else must. And so, different conditions or different people must come into play. Or there must be such strong support for Ukraine and such strong sanctions against Russia that they send a signal to the Russians that it is time to sit down and bring this to an end. From an interview with Bloomberg. (3/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2026

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