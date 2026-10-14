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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tells Piers Morgan That He Feels Betrayed by President Trump

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 14, 2026 2:20 PM
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tells Piers Morgan That He Feels Betrayed by President Trump
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he feels betrayed by President Trump. 

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader, who has successfully led his country against a Russian invasion over the last four years, said that recent moves by the Trump administration are raising concerns, especially among Ukrainians, that the United States may no longer be on their side.

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"Do you feel betrayed by what has been happening?" Morgan asked.

"Really, yes. Really, between us," Zelensky said. "But it's a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings. Yes, it depends not on this. Our country has to survive."

Just last week, President Trump announced an agreement under which the United States would purchase 38 million barrels of Russian diesel to help ease rising costs at home. He also ridiculed Ukraine for striking Russian refineries before telling both sides to stop attacking energy infrastructure. Ukraine has one operating refinery that its economy does not depend on, while Russia has more than 30, many of which anchor its war economy and export revenues.

Zelensky went on to lament the apparent loss of a strong partner in the United States.

"It's a pity that we are losing a strong partner," he said. 

"This is our country, it's our body. So our home, our children. And this is very important for us."

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"I think his advisors are wrong," Zelensky said of Trump. "I don't know who is pushing him not to the right side. [But] this is not the right side of history."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also leveled an accusation at Starlink founder Elon Musk, accusing Musk of working with the United States to cut off the satellite internet service in the midst of Ukraine’s war with Russia.

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Zelensky has not shown adequate appreciation for American support. But many have allowed a precedent of free money and military aid with no strings attached, established by the Biden administration, not Ukraine, to dictate their entire view of the war. 

Ukraine remains the good guy. Russia remains the bad guy. And as conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg told Tucker Carlson just last week, refusing to defend an ally, or the sovereign territory of another state from a malicious dictator, is not a path to peace. It is an invitation to more war.

The Trump administration has yet to respond to Zelensky’s claim, and it is unlikely to be pleased.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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