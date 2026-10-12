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Russia Strikes Power Plants After Trump Demanded Nobody 'Break' Apparent Energy Cease-Fire

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 12, 2026 1:15 PM
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Russia Strikes Power Plants After Trump Demanded Nobody 'Break' Apparent Energy Cease-Fire
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Russia attacked power plants in Ukraine after President Donald Trump said there would be an energy ceasefire between both countries.

The CHP-5 plant in Kharkiv was hit, along with a second facility in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing authorities in the region. 

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“We never communicate what we will do next in our operations. Last night, we did not attack any energy facilities on the territory of Russia because President Trump said that there would be an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Monday, referencing his comment in a Fox News interview. “We did not attack, while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities.” 

“I think it was Putin’s answer to President Trump. And the message from Russia was very clear – they don't know anything about the energy ceasefire. It's a pity, because they always find reasons not to stop this war. Which is why I think we need more pressure on Russia,” he continued.

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Over the weekend, Trump posted that “effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

On Friday, there were talks between Ukrainian representatives and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding the war. Witkoff posted to X that they “held constructive discussions on potential avenues to de-escalate and conclude the war with Russia ahead of winter and advance efforts toward a durable and lasting peace.”

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Trump also made a diesel supply agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, which frustrated Zelensky. The president told reporters at the White House on Saturday that he believes “it's ⁠⁠time for Ukraine to get a new president,” saying “for some reason he never does” make a deal.

Townhall reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment. 

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News Topics ENERGY | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY | DONALD TRUMP
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