The far-left has no idea what it actually stands for, because they're driven by two things: a desire for power and to destroy the West. To that end, they'll say and do anything to gain and keep that power and advance their agenda, even if it means taking entirely contradictory positions.

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In this case, protesters in the UK are marching for both Palestine and trans rights.

And if that doesn't make sense to you, congratulations, you're normal and sane.

Far-left in the UK are demonstrating on the streets with the chant:



“Palestine and Trans rights — one struggle, one fight.” pic.twitter.com/FgtjjI0uLX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026

The crowd chanted "Palestine and trans rights, one struggle, one fight" and we're not going to be the one to tell them how trans people fare in most parts of the Middle East, except for Israel, which is tolerant of gay rights.

Instead, we should sit back and let these loons have fun until they learn a very hard lesson.

Not just uniformed but uncurious. — NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) November 24, 2026

You don't have to be when your political narratives are more important than facts or reality.

But if you're wondering, here's how Palestinians view trans people: they don't consider them human.

Asked about western LGBT supporters of Palestine, this young Palestinian man in the West Bank had this to say:



They are not human.



It sounds like maybe all of Ben's Arab & Muslim friends are gay Euro leftists like him. (Your new book sucks, Ben.)pic.twitter.com/vFBCxGpFI7 https://t.co/QPPB7Xw3OW — Ohio Rob (@TheOhioRob) November 14, 2026

Whoops.

This kind of stupidity exceeds fiction. — 🇺🇸Guy🇮🇱 (@BlueHorizon818) November 24, 2026

If you tried to write a book or movie about this, it would never sell because no one would believe it.

I can't help but be reminded of this video.



Lefty : There is no need for, that we're on the same side bruv



Muslim bruv: No we're not



Lefty: Yes we are bruv



Muslim bruv: No https://t.co/g4hzxgPIkK pic.twitter.com/FX8BdsmNcA — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 24, 2026

That's hilarious.

Pro-Palestinians chant “One struggle, one fight,” while waving Transgender and Palestinian flags.



No, they’re not joking. pic.twitter.com/qHxoVaspGk — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 24, 2026

They're going to learn the hard way that these political stances are incompatible.

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