The far-left has no idea what it actually stands for, because they're driven by two things: a desire for power and to destroy the West. To that end, they'll say and do anything to gain and keep that power and advance their agenda, even if it means taking entirely contradictory positions.
In this case, protesters in the UK are marching for both Palestine and trans rights.
And if that doesn't make sense to you, congratulations, you're normal and sane.
Far-left in the UK are demonstrating on the streets with the chant:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026
“Palestine and Trans rights — one struggle, one fight.” pic.twitter.com/FgtjjI0uLX
The crowd chanted "Palestine and trans rights, one struggle, one fight" and we're not going to be the one to tell them how trans people fare in most parts of the Middle East, except for Israel, which is tolerant of gay rights.
Instead, we should sit back and let these loons have fun until they learn a very hard lesson.
Not just uniformed but uncurious.— NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) November 24, 2026
You don't have to be when your political narratives are more important than facts or reality.
But if you're wondering, here's how Palestinians view trans people: they don't consider them human.
Asked about western LGBT supporters of Palestine, this young Palestinian man in the West Bank had this to say:— Ohio Rob (@TheOhioRob) November 14, 2026
They are not human.
It sounds like maybe all of Ben's Arab & Muslim friends are gay Euro leftists like him. (Your new book sucks, Ben.)pic.twitter.com/vFBCxGpFI7 https://t.co/QPPB7Xw3OW
Whoops.
This kind of stupidity exceeds fiction.— 🇺🇸Guy🇮🇱 (@BlueHorizon818) November 24, 2026
If you tried to write a book or movie about this, it would never sell because no one would believe it.
I can't help but be reminded of this video.— Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 24, 2026
Lefty : There is no need for, that we're on the same side bruv
Muslim bruv: No we're not
Lefty: Yes we are bruv
Muslim bruv: No https://t.co/g4hzxgPIkK pic.twitter.com/FX8BdsmNcA
That's hilarious.
Pro-Palestinians chant “One struggle, one fight,” while waving Transgender and Palestinian flags.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 24, 2026
No, they’re not joking. pic.twitter.com/qHxoVaspGk
They're going to learn the hard way that these political stances are incompatible.
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