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Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump Meets Again With Zelensky.

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 22, 2026 2:17 PM
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Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump Meets Again With Zelensky.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a bilateral meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon as the president would like to see an end to the war in Eastern Europe.

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“I think they’re gonna make a deal, and I don’t want to say what the deal is, and we talk about it a lot, including with President Putin,” he said when asked by a reporter if he still believes Ukraine can keep all of its original territory. The leaders spoke with reporters prior to the meeting, so it’s unknown what exactly will be the outcomes as of now. 

“And I think something’s gonna happen, certainly they are good fighters,” he continued.

Zelensky and Trump last met at the White House on July 28, as the Ukrainian leader was in Washington for the funeral of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The president recently signed a Russian sanctions bill in honor of the late senator, which Zelensky thanked him for. The meeting comes as leaders in Poland are concerned about strikes from Russia as well.

“I hope we will end this war, and President Trump will help us end this war,” Zelensky said, wanting a solution “before winter.” Recent prior conversations with Zelenskyy have centered around providing Patriot air defense systems to the country.

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The president was also asked about whether he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami later this year.

“I know that he will meet, and we’ve had a meeting already in Alaska. I don’t know about Miami […] he would like to see the war end,” Trump said, as he sent special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to meet with Zelensky and Putin earlier this month in different conversations. 

Trump previously told Townhall that he would want to meet in person with Putin once an agreement was reached. 

"Oh, he'd do it if I wanted him. But I want to do it when we're ready to do a peace deal,” the president said in early September. 

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News Topics UKRAINE | DONALD TRUMP | UNITED NATIONS | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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