Documents related to Ilhan Omar’s raid by federal agents have been released. The release includes 169 heavily redacted pages, and the Trump Justice Department tried to tuck these files away in case they were needed at trial. The Minnesota congresswoman is under investigation for immigration fraud, specifically for marrying her reportedly gay brother, and has escaped accountability for numerous other crimes. The warrant was executed in October (via CBS News):

According to one of the documents, federal government officials applied for a search warrant on Oct. 2 to search Omar's home for "[a]ll records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of." The document then contains redacted text before stating, "those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present."

Federal officials provided two ex parte briefs in support of the warrant to the court before the judge signed it on Oct. 9. According to Cornell Law School, ex parte refers to "communication with a judge or opposing party without the presence or knowledge of the other party's attorney."

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the warrant on Oct. 12. HSI has jurisdiction over federal offenses including immigration document fraud, identity fraud and immigration benefit fraud.

The court documents, released by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said federal investigators were authorized to seize documents, records, photos, thumb drives, external hard drives, computers and cellphones "registered or used by" Omar.

Three days before the raid, a judge granted a request to have the warrant sealed, stating that "because of such reasonable grounds to believe the disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation," according to the court documents.