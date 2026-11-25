In the wake of the disastrous midterm elections, relatively little national media attention has been given to the worst, publicly known seditious operation against our government since the Confederate States of America declared war on the Republic in 1861: The Barack Obama-Hillary Clinton engineered Russia-Trump Collusion Hoax that has been ongoing since 2015.

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The crimes involved in weaponizing the totality of the federal government against one individual, Donald Trump, and the movement he represented are so egregious and so well-documented that many on the right assumed a devastating reckoning would face all the conspirators involved once the second Trump administration was installed.

We are still waiting.

A meme posted on X captures well the sense many of us feel. It depicts a skeleton leaning back on a park bench with the caption: “The American people waiting for just one Democrat to be held accountable for literally anything.”

Dogged Trump loyalist and ever-media-present conservative pit bull Joe diGenova resigned on September 10 from his role leading the “Grand Conspiracy” investigation in South Florida. The investigation targeted all those cretinous Democratic “luminaries” who jailed or attempted to jail Trump and so many of Trump’s top officials. He represented the last hope that these criminals would face justice. DiGenova’s departure hit those of us who still held out hope like a shock wave.

After all, if diGenova could not meet the moment, no one could. Fox News reported that diGenova had lost the confidence of both the White House and the Justice Department. The 81-year-old former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia had been investigating the grand conspiracy for five months. For his part, diGenova was quoted initially as saying, “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem.”

Many interpreted diGenova’s quote as meaning there were no indictable offenses committed by the likes of former CIA Director John Brennan or former FBI Director James Comey in the targeting of Trump and his campaign staffers. This seemed implausible. Biden’s DOJ conducted email and phone surveillance through dubiously obtained FISA warrants. They conducted an unprecedented raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home for documents that Trump’s own lawyers were negotiating to turn over to Biden’s Justice Department. And Hillary’s campaign used a law firm cutout and Fusion GPS to employ questionable characters like Russian-born conspiracy peddler Igor Danchenko and corrupt British spy Christopher Steele to fabricate phony stories about Trump that were laundered into the FBI via political hacks like DOJ official Bruce Ohr.

DiGenova later went on to say that his works were taken out of context and told the Associated Press: “There’s plenty of evidence in all of these cases to prove the theories of prosecution. It just takes time to get there, and some people want to get there a little faster than others — and you can’t do that.”

Now it has fallen to the lot of the estimable Los Angeles prosecutor Bill Essayli to pick up the remains of the Florida investigation of Trump’s erstwhile leftist persecutors. Essayli’s remit seems a bit narrower in focus than the “grand conspiracy” investigation led by diGenova. Essayli, according to media reports, is to concentrate on two elements of the broader case: the raid on Mar-a-Lago and the role that former unconstitutionally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith had played in the classified documents case against Donald Trump.

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All of which is to say that it appears to many of President Trump’s supporters that nothing will likely happen to those who attempted what amounted to a coup against a president of the United States under the color of law. All of the malefactors – from Barack Obama and his infamous Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017, to Hillary Clinton and her initial concoction of the Russia-Trump collusion narrative, to James Comey, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and so many others who played significant roles in the attempted coup – will walk away scot-free.

Putting aside the fundamental injustice of these malevolent and corrupt characters never receiving their deserved comeuppance, the historical precedent that this outcome sets should be of the gravest concern to the American people for the continuing viability of the United States as a republic.

What is to stop the next Republican president – say a JD Vance, Marco Rubio, or Ron DeSantis – from facing the same onslaught of weaponized Democratic treachery, using all the immense powers of the federal law enforcement and national security apparatus? When combined with a like-minded mainstream media, a complicit, largely leftist and activist federal judiciary, and cowed Big Tech companies, censoring countervailing opinions from reaching much of the American public through biased algorithms, no future republic president or presidential candidate will stand a chance.

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In short, with the seeming implosion of any prosecution of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and their acolytes/co-conspirators, is America beyond recovery? Is corruption so deep and so vast that it touches all levels of government, particularly those charged with defending our laws? Has the complexity of governing so severely altered our ethics that it renders the country no longer viable as a republic? I try to be an optimist, and I hope someone can offer an argument against this grim assessment.

John Adams famously wrote in a letter to the Officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Massachusetts Militia on October 11, 1798: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. ⁠It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

Has the morality (never mind religiosity) of the country’s leading Democratic politicians fallen so low as to be wholly inadequate to the government of this country?

William F. Marshall has been an intelligence analyst and investigator in the government, private, and non-profit sectors for 40 years. He is a senior investigator for Judicial Watch, Inc., and has been a contributor to Townhall, American Thinker, Epoch Times, The Federalist, American Greatness, and other publications. His work has been featured on CBS News 48 Hours and NBC News Dateline. (The views expressed are the author’s alone, and not necessarily those of Judicial Watch.)

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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