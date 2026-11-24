We all saw this coming.

Democrats in Minnesota pushed through a paid leave law that was fertile ground for abuse and fraud, and — guess what — the program is already a disaster, and it's not even a year old. Let's rewind to this writer's coverage of the law, starting from last December.

Advertisement

That's right before the Paid Family and Medical Leave Law, which allows up to 20 weeks of paid leave and benefits, was set to take effect. The law allowed employees to take paid leave to care for themselves during "serious health conditions" or for family leave, including "bonding with a child through birth, adoption, or foster placement, caring for a family member with a serious health issue, supporting a military family member called for active duty, or responding to a safety issue, including domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, for you or a family member."

We also learned there was a massive loophole in the law. Namely, school teachers on summer break could take advantage of it, as could other seasonal workers, construction workers, and even people who quit their jobs.

The law also had a workaround that didn't require someone to actually hold a job in order to collect up to 20 weeks of paid leave.

Now we're seeing the results of this disastrous legislation. According to Alpha News, 41 percent of staff in the Emergency Communications Center are using it.

WATCH: A Minneapolis official said in October that 41% of staff in the Emergency Communications Center were out on Paid Family and Medical Leave



"Can people immediately take the paid leave when they come on as an employee, and then upon their return from that paid leave, can… pic.twitter.com/1wxBvgOJyg — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 23, 2026

"You had mentioned that 41 percent of staff are off on PFMLA, that feels like a lot. And I'm curious, I'm not sure how it would work in 911 versus some of our other roles, can people immediately take the paid leave when they come on as an employee and then upon their return from that paid leave, can they quit? Can they quit the job?" asked Linea Palmisano, Ward 13 Council Member.

"Yes, to both of those," replied a woman. "Currently, the way that the PFMLA is written up is that upon hire with the city, PFMLA can be utilized by any city employee. And then, if they decided they wanted to quit working, they can choose to do that."

Just incredible.

Other numbers say a quarter of Minneapolis municipal employees are on leave.

Minnesota granted every employee 12 weeks a year of paid leave to care for relatives.



Now, a quarter of Minneapolis' municipal employees are on leave, and property taxes are skyrocketing.



Take warning, Wisconsin. https://t.co/txdQvZqcqB — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

And this should serve as a warning for Wisconsin, as that state's incoming Democrat majority wants to establish a statewide paid leave program for 12 weeks.

State funded family and medical leave.



How it started.



Where its going. pic.twitter.com/Z17ohhnkRe — The Badger Pundit 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JamesBohnWI) November 23, 2026

This is simply amazing.

Meanwhile, homeowners in Minneapolis are seeing their property taxes jump 31 percent, driving some to sell.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.