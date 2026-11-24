Nidal Hasan, the former U.S. Army officer-turned-terrorist who gunned down 13 people in 2009, has filed a motion via the ACLU of Kansas to delay his execution.

Hasan, who has run through all military appeals, is now looking to file a habeas corpus petition, which would require the government to justify his imprisonment.

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In a statement released on Tuesday, Deputy Director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project Anna Arceneaux said:

“There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system. Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case. We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan’s due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution.”

According to NBC News, Hasan’s request was filed in civilian court, and military experts told the outlet that a habeas corpus petition could subject his case to years of legal review and end up pushing his execution date back until after President Trump leaves office.

On November 5, 2009, Hasan shouted “Allahu Akbar” and opened fire at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, killing 13 people and injuring 32. Hasan was taken down by Department of the Army police officers Kimberly D. Munley and Mark Todd following a gunfight.

Hasan — who’s on military death row in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas — was convicted in 2013 and is currently set to be executed via Army firing squad on December 3.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth floated the idea of live-streaming the execution, but following backlash, Trump ultimately decided against it.

"I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device. He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," the president said on Truth Social.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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