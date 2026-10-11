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These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 11, 2026 11:00 AM
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These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Some “Republicans” are not happy that President Donald Trump is attempting to lower gas prices and ease costs for Americans through a deal to bring Russian diesel exports to the United States.

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These elected officials have publicly admonished Trump for placing the concerns of the American people over the interests of a country in Europe, and have put forth legislation to tie Trump’s hands on protecting American interests in the future.

The deal with Russian leadership was reportedly only struck after Ukrainian officials refused American requests to abstain from specifically targeting Russian energy infrastructure amid skyrocketing global fuel costs. American officials instructed Ukrainian leadership that, should these strikes continue, the intelligence sharing relationship between the two countries would be forced to terminate. Despite the American taxpayer contributing more than $195 billion to Ukraine’s defense since the outbreak of the conflict, the strikes continued.

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The betrayal from Ukrainian officials resulted in Trump suggesting that a change in leadership may be needed in the European state.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure continued following the news of the deal between the United States and Russia, but are set to wind down after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between the two warring nations.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ENERGY | RUSSIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE
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