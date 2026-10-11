These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First

Some “Republicans” are not happy that President Donald Trump is attempting to lower gas prices and ease costs for Americans through a deal to bring Russian diesel exports to the United States.

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We need a President who is up to the task of leading the Free World. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) October 11, 2026

We will be introducing bipartisan legislation to block any and all purchases of Russian oil. It will be called the “Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act.” It will be forced to the Floor via discharge and it will pass overwhelmingly. #PeaceThroughStrength — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) October 10, 2026

These elected officials have publicly admonished Trump for placing the concerns of the American people over the interests of a country in Europe, and have put forth legislation to tie Trump’s hands on protecting American interests in the future.

The deal with Russian leadership was reportedly only struck after Ukrainian officials refused American requests to abstain from specifically targeting Russian energy infrastructure amid skyrocketing global fuel costs. American officials instructed Ukrainian leadership that, should these strikes continue, the intelligence sharing relationship between the two countries would be forced to terminate. Despite the American taxpayer contributing more than $195 billion to Ukraine’s defense since the outbreak of the conflict, the strikes continued.

The betrayal from Ukrainian officials resulted in Trump suggesting that a change in leadership may be needed in the European state.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." US President Donald Trump hits out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising him for targeting Russian refineries and saying he should be replaced. Latest: https://t.co/LFWT0RHvhc 📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 https://t.co/A6nQgEe5A8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2026

Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure continued following the news of the deal between the United States and Russia, but are set to wind down after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between the two warring nations.

Effective Immediately: An ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. https://t.co/PukfiuHOdy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2026

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