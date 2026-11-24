You don't mess with Senator John Kennedy.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Republican clapped back at Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who had accused him of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan earlier this week.

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🚨 LMFAO! Sen. John Kennedy just DROPPED this line on Senator-elect Abdul El Sayed calling him racist "I believe in free speech — how else would we know who the IDIOTS are?" "I try not to worry too much what anyone thinks about me. Except DOGS. I really like dogs, I care what DOGS think. Otherwise, Abdul can say what he wants. He does support Medicare for All." El Sayed implied Kennedy wears KKK "bed sheets" Now both men are about to serve together in the Senate starting in January Never back down to Abdul! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

"Well, I don't, I don't hate anybody and I want to try to work with Senator El Sayed. I believe in, I've said this before, I believe in free speech. How else would we know who the idiots are?" Sen. Kennedy said. "You know, Abdul's entitled to his opinion. I try not to worry too much, Kellyanne, about what anyone thinks about me, except dogs. I really like dogs. I care what dogs think, but otherwise, you know, Abdul can say what he wants."

The exchange began Monday, when El-Sayed went after the Republican for criticizing his push for Medicare for All, one of the Democrat's three major campaign promises. El-Sayed had floated renaming the program "Trumpcare," essentially betting that putting the president's name on it would make it more likely to pass.

"Moral of the story: Don't take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don't take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks)," El-Sayed wrote of Kennedy on Monday. "Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle."

Even so, Kennedy doubled down on his criticism of the program, which amounts to little more than a nationalized healthcare industry.

"He does support Medicare for All. It's Bernie Sanders' program. I've tried to see things from Bernie's point of view on health care, but I just, I can't get my head that far up my rear end," he continued. "I want cheaper health care. I want better health care. Bernie's plan would get rid of your health care. He calls it Medicare for All, but it would really get rid of Medicare, and it would get rid of Medicaid, and it would get rid of the Obamacare exchanges, and it would get rid of private insurance. About 200 million Americans get their insurance through their employer. Well, you'd have to give it up. He would abolish it, and he would establish this new government program, and it would be free health care, he says, for everybody. But he's got to pay for it, and the cost would be $3.5 trillion a year — not billion — trillion dollars a year."

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This comes just days after President Trump signaled a willingness to work with Democrats on improving American healthcare. He even suggested the effort could be more productive than working with a Republican Congress.

Trump: If the Democrats want to get things done, I want to get things done, too. We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans. https://t.co/SiPJNoWoKe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 20, 2026

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