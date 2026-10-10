The Trump Administration Is Drawing This Red Line With Zelensky

The Trump administration has reportedly issued a warning to Ukraine that attacks on Russian energy infrastructure are off limits, and has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing should those attacks continue.

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U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner raised the possibility of cutting off intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Kyiv does not stop striking Russian oil refineries, according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with Friday's talks in Miami. The special envoys made the point during nearly eight hours of talks. Ukraine uses U.S. intelligence for the strikes, the FT reports. The meeting was derailed when President Donald J. Trump announced a deal with Russia to release diesel onto the world market, three people with direct knowledge told the FT. The Ukrainian team was blindsided. One person said the envoys told them the U.S. was poised to lift sanctions on Russian diesel and that Moscow intended to lift its export ban. The FT reports President Trump has pressed Zelenskyy to halt the drone strikes, citing strain on global energy prices from the Iran war. Zelenskyy called the move "a weak decision made by strong partners." A senior Ukrainian official said, "We will burn refineries." Hours later, Ukrainian forces struck the Yug Rusi oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don, according to Russian authorities (video below). Ukraine's team cut its trip short. Witkoff said in a post on X that the talks were "productive" and the sides agreed to continue diplomacy. Ukrainian officials viewed the request to halt strikes without Russia doing the same as unfair, the FT's sources said. The Trump administration paused intelligence sharing for eight days in March 2025 after an Oval Office clash with Zelenskyy, per the FT. Ukrainian authorities say a Russian glide bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia on Saturday killed at least 15 civilians, including three children. Russian ballistic missiles and jet powered drones also attacked Kyiv. Source: https://t.co/q69EENZgNH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 10, 2026

A story from the Financial Times indicated that Ukrainian refusal to accept American requests in hopes of stabilizing global energy markets was what resulted in the deal between President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to send massive quantities of diesel to the United States.

Details have now emerged of why the US and Russia reportedly reached diesel deal after fallout with Ukraine over strikes on refineries-AXIOS -US reportedly asked Ukraine 6 times to stop strikes Ukraine refused and continued. -US then with Kushner and Witkoff threatened to cut Ukraine from intelligence sharing. -Ukraine counter offered asking for a ceasefire on energy infrastructure which was rejected. -Deal was then reached. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) October 10, 2026

Axios continued with more information, stating that U.S. envoys made similar requests six separate times, all of which were refused and the Ukrainian attacks continued. Ultimately, that decision by Ukrainian officials led to the Russian diesel deal. An unnamed official has said that these actions are "eroding the good will [Volodymyr Zelensky] has built up with Trump over the last six months.

🇺🇸🇺🇦🇷🇺President Trump decided to make a diesel fuel deal with Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignored half a dozen U.S. requests to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, a U.S. official told me. My story on @axios https://t.co/MKlkL94EB9 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 10, 2026

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BREAKING: Trump announces that Russia will sell 800 000 tons of diesel on the American and global market before the end of November. Russia is currently facing a severe diesel shortage after Ukrainian drone strike on refineries and rationing of diesel sales has been introduced in several regions. Until now, an export ban on diesel had also been on place. Trump also writes “based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3 000 000 of diesel fuel.” Based on Ukraine’s successful long-range drone strikes in recent days, including against the country’s largest refinery in Omsk nearly 2300 km away from Ukraine, it can be assumed that the condition of Russian oil refineries will remain poor over the coming months. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2026

In the hours following the deal, Ukrainian drones struck at a key Russian fuel exportation depot, setting the facility ablaze. Smoke could be seen billowing from structures within the facility into the morning.

Just hours after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian fuel exports, Ukrainian attack drones struck the NZNP Rostovsky oil products export terminal in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian fuel export terminal was set ablaze. https://t.co/AaHzazyjS9 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2026

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❗️The General Staff of 🇺🇦Ukraine reports a third kamikaze drone strike on the Linear Production and Dispatch Station “🇷🇺Samara” in Samara Oblast, home to one of Europe’s largest oil tank farms. https://t.co/0TRnnpqiIh — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) October 10, 2026

The news comes as the conflict just eclipsed a four and a half year timeline.

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