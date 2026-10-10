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The Trump Administration Is Drawing This Red Line With Zelensky

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 10, 2026 11:00 AM
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The Trump Administration Is Drawing This Red Line With Zelensky
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Trump administration has reportedly issued a warning to Ukraine that attacks on Russian energy infrastructure are off limits, and has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing should those attacks continue.

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A story from the Financial Times indicated that Ukrainian refusal to accept American requests in hopes of stabilizing global energy markets was what resulted in the deal between President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to send massive quantities of diesel to the United States.

Axios continued with more information, stating that U.S. envoys made similar requests six separate times, all of which were refused and the Ukrainian attacks continued. Ultimately, that decision by Ukrainian officials led to the Russian diesel deal. An unnamed official has said that these actions are "eroding the good will [Volodymyr Zelensky] has built up with Trump over the last six months.

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In the hours following the deal, Ukrainian drones struck at a key Russian fuel exportation depot, setting the facility ablaze. Smoke could be seen billowing from structures within the facility into the morning.

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The news comes as the conflict just eclipsed a four and a half year timeline.

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News Topics RUSSIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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