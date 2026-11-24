Democrats keep telling us that Medicare for All means "free" healthcare. That's just not true. The scheme will cost us trillions, in part because Democrats want to give "free" healthcare to every illegal alien who looks sideways at America. We were told Obamacare would save us $2,500 a year; families are paying more than ever for health insurance, deductibles, and care.

Advertisement

And if the Democrats get Medicare for All, they'll be paying trillions more in taxes. $47 trillion more. At least.

The Left keeps saying that Medicare for All will be “free” healthcare.



It’s not free. It costs taxpayers ~$47 TRILLION dollars. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 22, 2026

That breaks down to an additional $28,878 per individual tax return per year, or $2,406 per month.

For "free" or "affordable" healthcare. So you won't get to keep the money you're spending on insurance premiums. You'll get a $2,406-a-month tax hike — and that's on the low end.

You also get rationing, long wait times, and decreased quality of care. That means while you wait for an MRI or chemo, you'll get to watch the "trans woman" get "gender-affirming care" because the Democrats prioritize his healthcare needs over yours.

It’ll be free for illegals and those who don’t pay into the system, but not free for the rest of us. — JT (@NeverTriggered1) November 22, 2026

Bingo.

Democrats will only make things "affordable" for the groups they like.

Trumpcare for All would save the average American thousands of dollars a month. You just care more about protecting Big Insurance and Big Pharma to admit it.



Donald, come get your boy. https://t.co/lDYKPRhFef — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

It's not Trumpcare. That's a ploy to try to get the President to sign on to this disaster. He shouldn't.

“Medicare for All” is not free



It would cost taxpayers $47 trillion



Making Americans far *less* free https://t.co/jw3rPPOTlF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 22, 2026

The loss of our freedoms is the point.

You won't even be free to pay for private health insurance, not that you could afford it after shelling out $2,400 a month for "free" universal care. And that's before Democrats roll back the Working Families Tax Cuts and impose new taxes on us.

Kiss affordability goodbye.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.