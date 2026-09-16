JD Vance Has a Simple Midterm Pitch: It's Common-Sense vs Crazy

“Common sense versus crazy.” That is the message the Trump administration is taking into the midterms, as President Trump tries to deliver the kind of Republican midterm win that has historically been difficult for the party in power.

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Vice President JD Vance made the case again on the All-In Podcast, echoing the theme of last week’s Republican Midterm Convention. Vance pointed to the administration’s record: tax relief, tougher border enforcement, lower crime and efforts to bring jobs and industry back to the United States, before asking voters a simple question: why hand power back to the people who created so many of America’s problems in the first place?

.@VP: "Even if you don't agree with us on every issue, the other party is consumed by craziness." 💯 pic.twitter.com/u15QbyQPLe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 16, 2026

"There is a lot of good that we've done over the past 18 months. We cut taxes bigly. We cut taxes on overtime, social security, and tips,"'' the vice president said. "'Those are tax cuts for middle American workers, not just for the elites in Washington and New York City. We've had an amazing success with the border, with immigration. We've pursued H-1B reform that prioritizes American workers over foreign nationals. There's a lot of good that's been done, but there's a lot of work left to do."

"Don't give power to the people who cause the problems that we're fixing," Vance said. "Give us another chance or give us another couple years to continue to work on the amazing things that we've been doing for the past two years."

The second argument I'd make is, even if you don't agree with us on every issue, the other party is consumed by craziness. They're consumed by people who want to steal everything, who want to give the country over to illegal aliens and criminals. They actively brag about it. I've heard a lot of crazy stuff, over the past few years in politics. When I heard somebody running for Congress in New York say that July 4th was about the liberation of Puerto Rico and Palestine, I thought to myself, this person needs to be checked into a mental hospital, not given a seat in Congress.

"To the American people, I'd say, send these people packing. Put them in the mental hospital. Do not put them in Congress. Even if you don't agree with us on every policy issue, at least we're common sense and American interests," the vice president said. "They're just motivated by left-wing interest groups and radicalism. They're going to do a very bad job if we give them power."

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With fewer than 50 days until Election Day, Republicans are fighting to hold both chambers of Congress in what is shaping up to be a difficult midterm environment. Democrats appear to have a real path to reclaiming the House, while the Senate remains a tougher and more contested battlefield. Republicans, however, are betting that the polls are once again understating their support, and that a stronger-than-expected turnout could keep both chambers in GOP hands.

President Trump is also giving voters a major reason to show up. At last week’s Republican Midterm Convention, he promised a $5,000 “Trump dividend” for every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain the House and Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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