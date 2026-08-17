If Democrats Win, Trump Will Be Impeached Again

Recent primary elections show the Democrat Party is split between the socialists and the establishment. This is a battle between the left and the far left.

Among leaders in today’s Democrat Party, moderates do not exist, except for Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). The old pro-capitalism and pro-middle-class Democrat Party leaders, represented by former Presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Bill Clinton, have vanished.

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After Clinton supported welfare reform, an illegal immigration crackdown, capital gains tax cuts, and budget discipline and delivered four years of surpluses, the next Democratic President, Barack Obama, gave the country racial division, pro-transgender policies, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and the disastrous Affordable Care Act.

After Obama, Democrats never looked back and kept moving to the left. The next Democrat President, Joe Biden, was more of a radical leftist than Obama. If, heaven forbid, a Democrat wins the White House in 2028, it will be another super-progressive President.

Amazingly, the members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) believe the establishment Democrat Party is too conservative. For them, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not progressive enough.

It will be interesting to see which faction of the Democrat Party prevails over the next two years. The DSA candidates have expressed support for abolishing the Electoral College, the U.S. Senate, prisons, police departments, borders, and the capitalist economic system. Establishment Democrats are horrified that these plans are being publicly discussed, for they know this agenda is appalling to average Americans.

Republicans will be spending heavily between now and November 3rd to educate Americans on the dangers of the DSA policies. They will remind voters that socialism is a failed economic system that has delivered nothing but misery, death, and destruction worldwide.

This may be enough for Republicans, aided by a net gain of seats from redistricting in several states, to maintain control of Congress in the midterm elections. However, if the economic situation, the war in Iran, or the massive media bias against Republicans helps the Democrats win control of Congress, get ready for one agenda item to unite these two intra-party factions: a third impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Almost all congressional Democrats suffer from a severe case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” While they do not agree on the radical elements of the DSA agenda, Trump hatred unites Democrats.

For example, in an interview on Saturday on MS NOW, Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) discussed his concerns with Attorney General Todd Blanche’s “expansion of executive privilege.” According to Garcia, this move was designed “to essentially shield the president from really any conversations that he’s having with really anyone that he views as an advisor. And some are then claiming this executive privilege so that the public can’t get access to important government documents, conversations, memos.”

When asked by host Jacob Soboroff if “impeachment was on the table,” Garcia replied that “impeachment” is “always…on the table. But I think we should be clear that Donald Trump does commit impeachable offenses weekly.”

If Democrats could impeach Trump for a “perfect phone call” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or a speech to supporters calling for them to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices” heard at the U.S. Capitol, then anything he does can lead to impeachment.

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In April 2026, Democrat Rep. John Larson (CT-1) filed 13 articles of impeachment against President Trump. He joined 70 other Democrats who had either called for Trump’s impeachment or for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. Despite his anti-Trump agenda, Larson lost his Democrat primary and will not return to Congress for a 15th term next year.

President Trump knows what will happen if Democrats take control of Congress. In a speech to Republican members of Congress in January 2026, the President said, “If we don’t win the midterms…they’ll find a reason to impeach me.”

Sharing the President’s viewpoint is Emma Doyle, the former Chief of Staff for the Office of Management and Budget in his first term. She said that Trump is “almost certainly going to be impeached” if Democrats take control of Congress.

If that occurs, the scenario will resemble what happened in Trump’s first term. First, there will be hearings, investigations, and harassment of the Trump White House.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-36), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, outlined the Democrat game plan. If they take control after the midterms, Democrats will investigate “ICE operations,” “potential stock trades by his family, and his use of the Justice Department against political opponents.”

He continued, “Impeachment is an indictment, and you…gather evidence and do hearings and interview witnesses, get documents. Part of what we’re doing separate from impeachment is (investigating) the massive corruption in the Trump administration.”

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Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) claims that Democrats have not “ruled anything out in terms of accountability,” including impeachment. However, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) predicts a rough next two years for President Trump. “He’s going to have the most miserable two years of his life in the last two years of his term…because I think November is going to be a disaster,” he said.

Cornyn is not alone, as the latest odds on the Kalshi prediction market for the President to be impeached before January 1, 2028, are 55 percent.

Of course, impeachment will not lead to a conviction because Democrats will not have the two-thirds Senate majority required. Thus, this impeachment talk is political theater designed to motivate a divided Democrat Party base.

Impeaching Trump does not improve the economy or make life more affordable for Americans. Democrats have no viable ideas to enhance the economy, and they don’t care about improving the lives of Americans. They just want power and are talking about impeachment to help them retake control of Congress.

Republicans should take advantage of this Democrat Party weakness and spend the next few weeks listening to Americans and promising to deliver real legislation that will address real problems. This is what Americans want, not another impeachment of Donald Trump.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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