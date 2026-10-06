There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

The truth shall set you free, Abdul. Just admit it, man. Your campaign can’t spin this anymore, especially when you’re on video admitting you’re a citizen of Egypt. The Washington Free Beacon has been on this for months, first noting that El-Sayed listed Egyptian citizenship on his resume when he was hired as an associate professor at Columbia University. He stayed there for a year before leaving to work for the Detroit Health Department. His campaign said it was a clerical error.

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It’s a nice pivot, a classic go-to move, but this isn’t like he misfiled a DMV form online. It’s a resume he made on purpose, so what’s the deal here? The Free Beacon published that tidbit in January. Last night, we got video, and, well, it puts everything to rest. Also, El-Sayed’s campaign hasn’t disclosed when their candidate was informed that he was not an Egyptian citizen, possibly because, well, watch the video again:

🚨 WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed says that he has dual citizenship in Egypt. His campaign previously claimed that he has never been a dual citizen. https://t.co/sz3rs61Do5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2026

El-Sayed's campaign says his claim of dual citizenship was "an error." "This was an error based on what he was told by family members secondhand." But the campaign has declined to say how and when he learned he was not a dual citizen of Egypt. https://t.co/qhmdbTqURJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2026

I feel sorry for Haley Stevens. Abdul beat her in the Michigan D primary by attacking her supporter, AIPAC, as representative of a foreign government. Now it turns out that Abdul is a walking, talking dual citizen of a foreign government, Egypt. The guy is a con man. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 6, 2026

Do you think someone with dual citizenship should hold elected office here?

Meanwhile, I cannot believe that this guy is 'favored' to win with all of this baggage.

Jewish Democrats on Abdul El-Sayed: “I can’t vote for Abdul.” https://t.co/4cyuFEReZz — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 6, 2026

🚨Black Michiganders raise red flags on Abdul El-Sayed: “He’s taking advantage that we, as Black people, are Democratic. And he thinks we’re gonna vote for him anyway, and I’m like, NO!” https://t.co/d79JQAaA9g — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 6, 2026

🚨NEW: Abdul El-Sayed has campaigned *3 times* with Imam Ali Elahi, a 9/11 truther who served in Iranian navy propaganda unit and helped lead the Martyrs Foundation, a think tank sanctioned for funding Hezbollah 🧵 https://t.co/phVjtvRx33 https://t.co/pAdGWys2GG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2026

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