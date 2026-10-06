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There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 06, 2026 3:00 PM
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There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The truth shall set you free, Abdul. Just admit it, man. Your campaign can’t spin this anymore, especially when you’re on video admitting you’re a citizen of Egypt. The Washington Free Beacon has been on this for months, first noting that El-Sayed listed Egyptian citizenship on his resume when he was hired as an associate professor at Columbia University. He stayed there for a year before leaving to work for the Detroit Health Department. His campaign said it was a clerical error. 

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It’s a nice pivot, a classic go-to move, but this isn’t like he misfiled a DMV form online. It’s a resume he made on purpose, so what’s the deal here? The Free Beacon published that tidbit in January. Last night, we got video, and, well, it puts everything to rest. Also, El-Sayed’s campaign hasn’t disclosed when their candidate was informed that he was not an Egyptian citizen, possibly because, well, watch the video again:

 Do you think someone with dual citizenship should hold elected office here? 

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Meanwhile, I cannot believe that this guy is 'favored' to win with all of this baggage. 


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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | EGYPT | VIDEO
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