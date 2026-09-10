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JD Vance's Words for This Heckler at the GOP Midterm Convention Were Hilarious

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 10, 2026 11:00 PM
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JD Vance's Words for This Heckler at the GOP Midterm Convention Were Hilarious
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It was the vice president’s time to shine and, no doubt, part of a potential succession plan, as the shadow primary for the 2028 election has already begun. JD Vance delivered the keynote on the second and final day of the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. The address, about 45 minutes long, contained some serious haymakers aimed at some of the Democrats’ top candidates in this 2026 cycle, specifically James Talarico, the Democrat running in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton, and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

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There was a heckler waving a Mexican flag, to which Vance said, "If you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there, I'll buy you the plane ticket.”

The focus for Vance was defending the economic gains made by the Trump administration, worker protections, and now the defense of American families, which has come under attack by leftists. The vice president also stressed party unity heading into the final stretches of this cycle, noting that the choice isn't hard if you're sane.  It was a dripping red meat address, much like the president’s Wednesday night, but it also showcased one thing: his ability to shine when the moment calls for it. 

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This has been seen before. In 2024, Vance wiped the floor with Tim Walz, which let the Trump camp maintain momentum toward the White House. The lights were on JD tonight, and he delivered yet again. 

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The full speech is here:

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | JD VANCE | KEN PAXTON | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | RNC
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