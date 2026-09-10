JD Vance's Words for This Heckler at the GOP Midterm Convention Were Hilarious

It was the vice president’s time to shine and, no doubt, part of a potential succession plan, as the shadow primary for the 2028 election has already begun. JD Vance delivered the keynote on the second and final day of the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. The address, about 45 minutes long, contained some serious haymakers aimed at some of the Democrats’ top candidates in this 2026 cycle, specifically James Talarico, the Democrat running in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton, and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

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There was a heckler waving a Mexican flag, to which Vance said, "If you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there, I'll buy you the plane ticket.”

🚨 JD’s speech was just interrupted by a guy waving a Mexican flag:



JD responds: “If you like Mexico so much, get your ass over there. I will buy you the plane ticket.” pic.twitter.com/ZthsrQ5NJl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2026

VP Vance: "We just had a protester interrupting us and waving the Mexican flag. Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there; I’ll buy you the plane ticket." pic.twitter.com/MLVhxf1znJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

The focus for Vance was defending the economic gains made by the Trump administration, worker protections, and now the defense of American families, which has come under attack by leftists. The vice president also stressed party unity heading into the final stretches of this cycle, noting that the choice isn't hard if you're sane. It was a dripping red meat address, much like the president’s Wednesday night, but it also showcased one thing: his ability to shine when the moment calls for it.

VP JD Vance at the GOP Midterm Convention: "The radicals in Washington, they could take much from us, but they couldn't take our will to FIGHT BACK.



So all of us came together on November the 5th and we sent the toughest SOB in American politics back to the White House and we… pic.twitter.com/rIcLZpi5gt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP Vance sends a message to Charlie Kirk's children on the one-year anniversary of their father's assassination:



"I hope that one day, they will watch and they will know and they will understand what I'm trying to say to them tonight. Though they may not appreciate it today,… pic.twitter.com/pop3xXikXK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention:



"In just four short years, the cost of a home under Joe Biden doubled."



"Americans who were finishing school suddenly found themselves competing not against their fellow Americans for jobs, but against 25 million new illegal immigrants — not… pic.twitter.com/brzN3ZhOYf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention, on the Democratic field this November:



"What's new about them... is a new type of hardcore hatred. Don't take my word for it — listen to what these people have actually said in their own words."



"In Manhattan this November, you have Democrat… pic.twitter.com/UOG6kxZAlG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention, speaking directly to undecided voters:



"I want to speak directly to them. Not to the faithful, but to people still making up their minds... Young men, many of whom felt inspired by Charlie Kirk but are unhappy with some of what has happened… pic.twitter.com/95gG4gYwp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

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VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention, on the administration's record:



"Donald Trump's administration — it's not just the first government in the last 80 years to actually stop a border invasion, it's the first in the last 80 years to reverse the border invasion."



"We've created… pic.twitter.com/Q93QPJaYmc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP JD Vance RESPONDS to Abdul El-Sayed over his comments about his wife, Usha:



"A few weeks back, one of the most amazing honors I've had as vice president — I got to visit the steel mill where my grandfather worked 40 years, in Middletown, Ohio... I thought about what he wanted… pic.twitter.com/ZDZbux1CIf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

VP JD Vance, closing out his remarks at the RNC Midterm Convention:



"The Democrats have become such a nightmare — we will never let them win. We are going to beat them back in November."



"This November is so much more than red team versus blue team. It's so much more than… pic.twitter.com/fXa0aVsUMx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

This has been seen before. In 2024, Vance wiped the floor with Tim Walz, which let the Trump camp maintain momentum toward the White House. The lights were on JD tonight, and he delivered yet again.

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The full speech is here:

🚨 WATCH: Vice President JD Vance's 2026 Republican Convention speech IN FULL pic.twitter.com/rsxa9sks1d — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

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