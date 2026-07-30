Polling Trend Gives Republicans Fresh Hope in Midterm Fight

Conventional wisdom in some D.C. circles says that the Republican House majority will disappear after the midterms. On July 2, Chuck Todd said that Democrats were the "heavy favorites" to win back the House, and that the only question was how big their majority would be.

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The Democrats are heavy favorites to win the House of Representatives on @FanduelPredicts but the big looming question is how big will their majority be? pic.twitter.com/ohgAfFR9HQ — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 2, 2026

But over the last several weeks, the generic congressional ballot has tightened significantly, and polling just isn't backing up the belief that Democrats will reclaim the House.

On June 1, the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average was D+7.4; today, it's D+5.3. RMG Research also showed a tightening in the generic congressional ballot. From July 13-14, the polling showed Republicans were only two points behind the Democrats, 45 to 47. This marks a seven-point swing towards the Republicans since May.

Both the Washington Post/Ipsos poll from July 9-13 and the Morning Consult poll from July 17-19 had Democrats only up by three. The WaPo/Ipsos poll shows Democrats are down from five percent in April. The Harvard-Harris poll and the Reuters/Ipsos poll have Democrats up by only two.

The most interesting poll is the July 25-27 Economist/YouGov poll, which shows Democrats up by four, but also had a D+7.5 sample.

If history is any indicator, this is all good news for Republicans. Compare the 2026 numbers to the same point in 2018. Eight years ago, the RCP Average improved by more than four percent for Democrats. This year, it's gotten three percent worse for Democrats and better for Republicans. On June 1, the 2018 RCP Average was D+3.2 and on July 30, it was D+7.3. Compare that to today's RCP Average, where Democrats lost 2.1 points since June 1.

In 2018, WaPo showed the margin as D+10; today it's only D+3.

None of this is new, of course. National polling has consistently undercounted Republican support, not just President Trump's support. RCP's final average had the 2024 generic ballot at R+0.03 percent; the GOP won the House popular vote by R+2.7 percent. That's nearly a three-point miss on the part of pollsters. History has also shown that Republican voters are less likely to participate in polls, and pollsters over-sample Democrats relative to actual voter turnout.

There are other data points that are good for Republicans. The Washington Post found voters trust the GOP to do a better job on the economy (+4), representing their values (+1) and that voters agree with them on most issues (+1). According to CNN, Democrats had a 23 percent edge in 2005 and a 13 percent edge in 2017 when voters were asked which party cared more about people like them.

Democrats are also experiencing historically weak approval ratings; CNN's Harry Enten noted the Democrats' approval rating is -39. Past elections have shown that the president's party loses seats in the midterms, but that assumes accurate polling, a strong Democratic alternative, and no structural undercounting of Republican support.

None of those things are true this cycle, and with Democrats failing to find a strong message or rein in the radical socialists, the trendline for the last several weeks is moving in favor of Republicans and not away from it. Financially, Republicans are breaking fundraising records, and the NRCC has $92.7 million cash on hand. Democrats were forced to mortgage the DNC headquarters and the DNC is $18.5 million in debt.

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Add to that Americans who have not forgotten the Democrats' failed policies under Biden, and it seems voters are waking up as we head to the midterms.

"Every poll that's come out in the last month shows this race tightening," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella. "And it's happening despite pollsters who've been undercounting Republicans for a decade. With 100 days left, Republicans are on offense and ready to defy history."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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