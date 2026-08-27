Advantages and Disadvantages in the Coming Midterm Elections

The Republicans face a lot of obstacles in this year's midterm elections. History is against them; the president's party usually loses seats in the midterms, perhaps because he has not been able, in his first two years, to fulfill all the promises he made during his presidential campaign, and his party becomes a target because of it. And the country isn't the utopia everybody wants it to be, so the buck stops at the president’s desk, and his party suffers. But history only tells us what has happened, not what will come to pass, so Republicans should ignore that.

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But a problem they shouldn’t ignore is voter fraud, which is distinctly possible in every election America has now. They didn’t pass the SAVE America Act, and that might come back to haunt them. These are certainly mountains the Republicans will need to climb to retain control of both houses — or either house — of Congress.

Current issues will, as always, have an impact on the election results. How much effect the war in Iran will have, if still going on, is unknown, but probably won't be a positive for Republicans. The economy is always paramount, but that is something that each voter will have to look at and decide for himself. Obviously, the corporate media will not assist the Republicans on this, or any, issue voters face.

Republicans also must realize — there is probably nothing they can do about this — there are millions of Americans who will vote for a candidate simply because they have a (D) after their name. These voters may not even know the candidate’s name and, in many cases, have no clue what the person stands for. These voters don't think; they vote emotionally or volitionally. There exists no reason or rationale to their votes, and they make no effort to consider who the best candidate is, the one who would do the best for the country. That element always has existed (in both parties, of course) and always will. And it is not a small number. They are, frankly, a curse which democracy brings upon a nation that accepts it as its form of government. Politicians, especially Democrats, know these zombies walk the streets, and they do everything they can to buy their votes, usually with tremendous success. Communist countries are smart enough not to let them vote.

But that group, numerous as it is, isn’t the totality of American voters (thankfully). And there is a cultural question that has arisen in the country and that I think needs to be considered. Are there still enough traditional American patriots left in the nation who do not want to see the country shifting as far left as the Democratic Party is trying to take it? Does that element still exist in sufficient numbers to keep the Republicans in power? Evidence seems to indicate that such might indeed be the case. The Democrats are certainly worried about it.

Not long ago, Breitbart had this headline (with accompanying story): “The Dying Citizen: Los Angeles Democrats Seek to Open Door to Foreigners Voting in City Elections.” Democrats apparently are still concerned that they do not possess an adequate number of American citizens, in too many places, to win elections without foreign help. They hardly make any bones about it anymore. This is why the SAVE America Act was so critical, but Republicans were Republicans, to no one’s surprise. Of course, there’s no question that Democrats would try to find ways around that law, too. But still, making it more difficult to cheat isn’t a bad idea.

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The major advantage Republicans do have in the upcoming election, I believe, is the incredibly horrible, radical, un-American, and crazy concepts of so many of the Democratic Party nominees. That will depend upon the district and state, though. Maxine Waters and AOC have never had any problem getting elected; thus, there are some districts that are unchangeably blue. But the Democrats keep trying to push the entire country farther into extreme, left-wing directions, and they have no scruples about who they nominate or what such people believe. Their only goal is power, and it matters not who believes — or does — what as long as that person is a Democratic robot and the party thinks he/she can defeat a Republican. There is a line to the right Democrats cannot cross; there is no line to the Left they won’t traverse, not in the name of power.

The examples are numerous. Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, Angie Nixon, a host of others — these people are more radical and anti-American than any political party in our history has ever nominated. The Democrats are not moving back toward a “center” of traditional American political discourse; they are galloping farther and farther into fanatical insanity. And they don’t seem to care what anybody thinks about it. They think this is their road to power, though again, they aren’t convinced yet that the American people — the citizens of the country — will give it to them.

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But again — those millions who vote only for a (D). Who nominated El-Sayed, Talarico, and Nixon in the first place? The Democratic Party voters. It may help the Republicans that so many lunatics are running against them; at least we may think so until we realize that it wasn’t the party “bosses” or some caucus that gave these socialists the nominations. Those people all won primaries voted in by human beings.

So, I don’t know what’s going to happen in November. The Republicans have some major barriers to victory. The Democrats are helping them by nominating some of the people they have chosen, but are the American people finally fed up with the increasing radicalization of American politics — and the nation — by the Democratic Party?

That is a question November might provide a current answer to.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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