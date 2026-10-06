This New York Times Opinion Columnist Knows Who's to Blame for the Alleged Rape at Cornell

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like. Michelle Cottle, an opinion columnist for The New York Times, has decided that President Trump is somehow to blame for the alleged rapes at Cornell University, a left-wing college where even the left-wing DA declined to prosecute the case two years ago, when the rapes allegedly occurred.

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That doesn't matter, nor does the fact that Donald Trump wasn't president then, or that he has no power over the university or the state of New York.

ABC just let @mcottle get on national television and blame Trump for an alleged gang rape at a left wing college that happened while BIDEN was President.



These people are the scum of the earth. 👇



pic.twitter.com/5PbL9EhT6W — Pro America Politics (@proamericapol) October 5, 2026

"It's a fundamental disrespect for women. You can't send those messages, no matter how drunk you are, as a frat boy without having some kind of misunderstanding about what women are there for," Cottle said. "And whether this is a real person you're dealing with. And that I think starts, we can go to the President for this one. I mean, we are are in a moment in this culture where the glorification of being thuggish and swaggering and mistreating women is kind of making you the cool kid."

They say, as they import millions of men from misogynistic cultures into American and Europe.

The reaction left is having is same as Duke case which turned out to be one big lie. I would suggest left let investigation play out before rushing to judgement again. — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) October 6, 2026

They'll make fools of themselves and move on like it never happened.

Or worse, they'll try to couch it in terms of "we were just trying to start a conversation about this."

How is it any presidents fault what happens on a college campus? — Zel (@zel_1974) October 5, 2026

Because Orange Man Bad.

She also talked at how is culture treats women.Does she not know how Muslims treat women?What a clown… — Dean Flanigan (@Redsoxsurfer2) October 5, 2026

That's (D)iversity, though.

Just shaking my head at this one. https://t.co/QpwXdKfPVr — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) October 6, 2026

It's all you can do.

We don't hate the mainstream media enough. This is criminal BS. https://t.co/9er4Rktnbo — Mark McVey (@MarkMcVey) October 6, 2026

And no one will challenge Cottle on this. She won't be made to explain how the President had anything to do with Cornell.

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