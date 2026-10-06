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This New York Times Opinion Columnist Knows Who's to Blame for the Alleged Rape at Cornell

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 5:00 PM
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This New York Times Opinion Columnist Knows Who's to Blame for the Alleged Rape at Cornell
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like. Michelle Cottle, an opinion columnist for The New York Times, has decided that President Trump is somehow to blame for the alleged rapes at Cornell University, a left-wing college where even the left-wing DA declined to prosecute the case two years ago, when the rapes allegedly occurred.

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That doesn't matter, nor does the fact that Donald Trump wasn't president then, or that he has no power over the university or the state of New York.

"It's a fundamental disrespect for women. You can't send those messages, no matter how drunk you are, as a frat boy without having some kind of misunderstanding about what women are there for," Cottle said. "And whether this is a real person you're dealing with. And that I think starts, we can go to the President for this one. I mean, we are are in a moment in this culture where the glorification of being thuggish and swaggering and mistreating women is kind of making you the cool kid."

They say, as they import millions of men from misogynistic cultures into American and Europe.

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They'll make fools of themselves and move on like it never happened.

Or worse, they'll try to couch it in terms of "we were just trying to start a conversation about this."

Because Orange Man Bad.

That's (D)iversity, though.

It's all you can do.

And no one will challenge Cottle on this. She won't be made to explain how the President had anything to do with Cornell.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | DONALD TRUMP JR | THE NEW YORK TIMES | TITLE IX
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