Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason

Opponents of government-backed assisted suicide have rightly argued that the program always, invariably, leads to a slippery slope of government-backed euthanasia. Those opponents have been proven right time and again, but no more so than with Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. Hailed as a compassionate death for people with terminal illnesses like cancer, it was meant to ease suffering.

Advertisement

Instead, it's killing more people than U.S. gun deaths and outpacing euthanized animals, including people with treatable diseases like hyperparathyroidism or mental health issues, veterans, the poor and homeless, and even infants and children. The vast majority of victims are white, affluent Canadians because if you can't tax the rich to death, you can always put them down like dogs, we suppose.

A Canadian woman's euthanasia request was recently approved, and the reason is as ridiculous as it is scary: she could no longer cook for her family. That's it. She wasn't terminal. She wasn't actively dying. She just couldn't cook, and the state okayed euthanasia.

Canada approved woman's euthanasia request because she could no longer cook for her family, as country's leading doctors warn system is far too permissive https://t.co/MfVbw9dY7i — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 5, 2026

Here's more:

Top Canadian doctors are raising alarm bells over the country's seemingly quick approval for assisted dying requests, after one elderly woman was accepted based on the fact that she lost the ability to cook meals for her family. Doctors Gary Rodin and Madeline Li from the University of Toronto shared mounting fears among Canada's healthcare professionals over increasing cases of euthanasia approvals. The psychiatry professors said they aren't opposed to legalized medical assistance in dying, but stressed that Canadian law does not require healthcare professionals to guide patients toward seeking alternative help. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, the doctors said that the procedure is intended to provide a 'dignified' last resort, typically for those who are terminally ill. But, in recent years, 'too many people are receiving the procedure without the opportunity for careful reflection about it with a health provider,' Rodin and Li wrote. 'In some cases, patients are being approved who should not be,' they added, citing mounting reports of euthanasia being approved for patients claiming loneliness or poverty.

This will happen in the United States, too, if the Democrats get Medicare for All. The "right" to die will become an obligation and mandate when you are no longer useful to the system. Remember, one of Obama's advisors believed we should all die at 75.

Welcome to Canada where not being able to boil pasta gets you a death sentence faster than a rapist or murderer. — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) October 5, 2026

It would be wrong to execute a criminal.

They really want to kill people, eh? — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 6, 2026

Very much so. And they believe they're the good guys on this.

"What happened to Mommy?"



"I'm afraid she couldn't cook supper last night, so some nice men came and took her away to live on a farm." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 5, 2026

How absolutely horrifying is this?

Very horrifying.

Canada approved a woman for MAID after she lost the ability to cook.



Fortunately, she didn’t go through with it after realizing that “her family valued who she was, not what she did for them.”



People like this woman need help and love, not death. pic.twitter.com/sWDyCEpG6F — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 5, 2026

Now imagine if the state decides how your family feels about you doesn't matter.

Canada when you are a woman that can no longer make sandwiches https://t.co/8zSwnl4rnC pic.twitter.com/vHDmmWLQ7J — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 5, 2026

It's almost farcical.

Canada will euthanize you if you can’t make your husband sandwiches because feminism and human rights or something. https://t.co/bzB37fquoK — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 5, 2026

Advertisement

Socialized medicine always looks for a way to lower costs, and the Canadian government — which oversees a nation poorer than Alabama — knows ending lives is the way to do it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.