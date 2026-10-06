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Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 11:15 AM
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Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Opponents of government-backed assisted suicide have rightly argued that the program always, invariably, leads to a slippery slope of government-backed euthanasia. Those opponents have been proven right time and again, but no more so than with Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. Hailed as a compassionate death for people with terminal illnesses like cancer, it was meant to ease suffering.

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Instead, it's killing more people than U.S. gun deaths and outpacing euthanized animals, including people with treatable diseases like hyperparathyroidism or mental health issues, veterans, the poor and homeless, and even infants and children. The vast majority of victims are white, affluent Canadians because if you can't tax the rich to death, you can always put them down like dogs, we suppose.

A Canadian woman's euthanasia request was recently approved, and the reason is as ridiculous as it is scary: she could no longer cook for her family. That's it. She wasn't terminal. She wasn't actively dying. She just couldn't cook, and the state okayed euthanasia.

Here's more:

Top Canadian doctors are raising alarm bells over the country's seemingly quick approval for assisted dying requests, after one elderly woman was accepted based on the fact that she lost the ability to cook meals for her family.

Doctors Gary Rodin and Madeline Li from the University of Toronto shared mounting fears among Canada's healthcare professionals over increasing cases of euthanasia approvals. 

The psychiatry professors said they aren't opposed to legalized medical assistance in dying, but stressed that Canadian law does not require healthcare professionals to guide patients toward seeking alternative help. 

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, the doctors said that the procedure is intended to provide a 'dignified' last resort, typically for those who are terminally ill. 

But, in recent years, 'too many people are receiving the procedure without the opportunity for careful reflection about it with a health provider,' Rodin and Li wrote. 

'In some cases, patients are being approved who should not be,' they added, citing mounting reports of euthanasia being approved for patients claiming loneliness or poverty.

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This will happen in the United States, too, if the Democrats get Medicare for All. The "right" to die will become an obligation and mandate when you are no longer useful to the system. Remember, one of Obama's advisors believed we should all die at 75.

It would be wrong to execute a criminal.

Very much so. And they believe they're the good guys on this.

How absolutely horrifying is this?

Very horrifying.

Now imagine if the state decides how your family feels about you doesn't matter.

It's almost farcical.

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Socialized medicine always looks for a way to lower costs, and the Canadian government — which oversees a nation poorer than Alabama — knows ending lives is the way to do it.

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News Topics BIG PHARMA | CANADA | HEALTHCARE
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