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Justice Thomas Got an Environmentalist to Admit Their War on Fossil Fuels Could Target Gas Stations

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 5:30 PM
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Justice Thomas Got an Environmentalist to Admit Their War on Fossil Fuels Could Target Gas Stations
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The Left wants to end our reliance on fossil fuels, which means a far lower quality of life, much higher utility bills, and severe restrictions on where, when, and how we travel. Kiss summer road trips goodbye, and forget about international travel. Only important people like George Soros and John Kerry would get to see the world.

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The rest of us would be shoved into 15-minute cities with unchecked crime, squalor, and poverty. To save Gaia, of course.

During oral arguments before the Supreme Court, Justice Clarance Thomas got an attorney to admit that he'd go after your local gas station, too, in order to end the oil and gas industry in America.

"If you prevail, is there a limiting principle ... as to whom you can sue?" Justice Thomas asked.

"There are a number," replied Russell. There are constitutional limitations on choice of law, which require a sufficient nexus between the state whose law is to be applied and the conduct at issue. There's the dormant commerce clause, there's personal jurisdictional limitations. The question here is not whether anything in the Constitution prohibits this lawsuit, but whether the specific theories that they raised and the Colorado Supreme Court passed upon below, are valid."

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"So you could just as easily sue large retailers of these products?" Justice Thomas then asked.

"I think nothing in the Constitution would prevent that," Russell said.

"But nothing in your theory prevents that either, right?" Thomas added.

"Nothing in our theory prevents that. In terms of when lots of people act together to cause widespread harm, there can be multiple defendants liable," Russell replied.

They wouldn't last a week. They have no idea what that world would look like.

The destruction is the point.

That's exactly what should happen, and they should buy ads on TV and radio telling Coloradans exactly why they're pulling out of the state and who is to blame.

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Everything would grind to a halt.

You will own nothing, travel nowhere, and you will like it.

It's all about control. They even admitted as much, saying high gas prices drove "historic" use of public transportation. They want to control us from cradle to grave and make it impossible for us to travel and escape their insanity is part of that plan.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | ENERGY | JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS | LAWSUIT | SUPREME COURT
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