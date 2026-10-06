Justice Thomas Got an Environmentalist to Admit Their War on Fossil Fuels Could Target Gas Stations

The Left wants to end our reliance on fossil fuels, which means a far lower quality of life, much higher utility bills, and severe restrictions on where, when, and how we travel. Kiss summer road trips goodbye, and forget about international travel. Only important people like George Soros and John Kerry would get to see the world.

Advertisement

The rest of us would be shoved into 15-minute cities with unchecked crime, squalor, and poverty. To save Gaia, of course.

During oral arguments before the Supreme Court, Justice Clarance Thomas got an attorney to admit that he'd go after your local gas station, too, in order to end the oil and gas industry in America.

Clarence Thomas just exposed Boulder's plaintiff prosecuting its Suncor Energy case. (Boulder wants to sue energy companies for their ostensible impact on the climate.) Thomas got Boulder's attorney to admit that if he prevails, they could just as easily sue local gas stations.… pic.twitter.com/7LEUHq3UzK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2026

"If you prevail, is there a limiting principle ... as to whom you can sue?" Justice Thomas asked.

"There are a number," replied Russell. There are constitutional limitations on choice of law, which require a sufficient nexus between the state whose law is to be applied and the conduct at issue. There's the dormant commerce clause, there's personal jurisdictional limitations. The question here is not whether anything in the Constitution prohibits this lawsuit, but whether the specific theories that they raised and the Colorado Supreme Court passed upon below, are valid."

"So you could just as easily sue large retailers of these products?" Justice Thomas then asked.

"I think nothing in the Constitution would prevent that," Russell said.

"But nothing in your theory prevents that either, right?" Thomas added.

"Nothing in our theory prevents that. In terms of when lots of people act together to cause widespread harm, there can be multiple defendants liable," Russell replied.

I would love to see all my liberal friends survive without any petroleum in their lives. — Travisbickle54 (@meowmeowlarue) October 6, 2026

They wouldn't last a week. They have no idea what that world would look like.

If they allow this these people will destroy the fossil fuel industry and destroy all of us. — Jen (@JenX_78) October 5, 2026

The destruction is the point.

Just have all petroleum suppliers cease deliveries to Colorado. They can live with the results of their politics. — ktga1991 (@No_you_124) October 5, 2026

That's exactly what should happen, and they should buy ads on TV and radio telling Coloradans exactly why they're pulling out of the state and who is to blame.

It’s almost as if the enemies of the United States are his clients. Without fossil fuels our military would grind to a halt. — James Pitsnogle (@Jamesap525) October 6, 2026

Advertisement

Everything would grind to a halt.

Boulder admits that if they win, there's nothing to stop them from suing local gas stations into oblivion. Just in case you're curious where this is going. https://t.co/3MrkOFyYFC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2026

You will own nothing, travel nowhere, and you will like it.

Again, remember this as Democrats claim to care about making gas prices affordable for regular Americans. They’ve built entire movements on eliminating oil and gas altogether for the sake of control, not the environment. https://t.co/qp90FZFxoT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 5, 2026

It's all about control. They even admitted as much, saying high gas prices drove "historic" use of public transportation. They want to control us from cradle to grave and make it impossible for us to travel and escape their insanity is part of that plan.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.