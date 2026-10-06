James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day

With just 28 days remaining until he faces off against Republican candidate Ken Paxton, Democrat James Talarico is nowhere to be found.

Talarico has not been seen publicly in Texas in over a week, with his last appearance occurring on Saturday, September 26, before he took a fundraising trip to New York City. There, he was treated to a VIP fundraising dinner where attendees, like a filmmaker who labeled America a “shithole” and a group that advocates for child sex change surgeries, were charged $27,000 a plate.

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On Wednesday, September 30 Talarico was slated to speak with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council in the Rio Grande Valley, but instead joined virtually from a hotel because “his staff says he’s ill and was unable to travel.” During the appearance, Talarico claimed that he was forced to seek care at an urgent care clinic in Dallas, but social media users have disputed the timeline offered by the candidate.

On Sept 30th, Talarico called in and told a group that he was feeling bad and went to urgent care in Dallas the night before BUT , it seems he was at fundraiser in NYC @ 5:30 the evening before... Is it really possible to go from NYC fundraiser to a Dallas urgent care in a few hours? — ATX data (@data_atx) October 6, 2026

Then, on Friday, October 2, the Talarico campaign chose to recycle footage from a February 22 rally before Talarico had even won the Democrat nomination, and tried to pass it off as current.

Exact same post in February? https://t.co/Qd7iiK7KOa — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 4, 2026

HUGE crowd to see @jamestalarico in deep-red Lubbock, Texas. This county hasn’t voted for a Democrat in 50 years. https://t.co/T732JXN5pg — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) February 23, 2026

Next, his campaign cancelled an event slated for October 5 with the Central Texas African American Civic Engagement Symposium. The campaign has offered no explanation as to why the event was suddenly canned.

The campaign once again cancelled a planned appearance for October 6, at a grassroots Final Austin Fundraiser. The event was advertised as an opportunity for “neighbors, organizers, and supporters from all corners of the community to gather” and prepare for the final stretch of the election season. When attempting to RSVP for the event, interested parties are told that the event has been rescheduled and are offered no details as to when the new date may be.

The campaign calendar currently shows no scheduled public appearances for Talarico, and only displays canvassing and get out the vote gatherings.

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