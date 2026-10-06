DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 06, 2026 2:50 PM
Advertisement
James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day EXCLUSIVE
AP Photo/LM Otero

With just 28 days remaining until he faces off against Republican candidate Ken Paxton, Democrat James Talarico is nowhere to be found.

Talarico has not been seen publicly in Texas in over a week, with his last appearance occurring on Saturday, September 26, before he took a fundraising trip to New York City. There, he was treated to a VIP fundraising dinner where attendees, like a filmmaker who labeled America a “shithole” and a group that advocates for child sex change surgeries, were charged $27,000 a plate.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, September 30 Talarico was slated to speak with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council in the Rio Grande Valley, but instead joined virtually from a hotel because “his staff says he’s ill and was unable to travel.” During the appearance, Talarico claimed that he was forced to seek care at an urgent care clinic in Dallas, but social media users have disputed the timeline offered by the candidate.

Then, on Friday, October 2, the Talarico campaign chose to recycle footage from a February 22 rally before Talarico had even won the Democrat nomination, and tried to pass it off as current.

Next, his campaign cancelled an event slated for October 5 with the Central Texas African American Civic Engagement Symposium. The campaign has offered no explanation as to why the event was suddenly canned.

Recommended
There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative Matt Vespa The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

The campaign once again cancelled a planned appearance for October 6, at a grassroots Final Austin Fundraiser. The event was advertised as an opportunity for “neighbors, organizers, and supporters from all corners of the community to gather” and prepare for the final stretch of the election season. When attempting to RSVP for the event, interested parties are told that the event has been rescheduled and are offered no details as to when the new date may be.

The campaign calendar currently shows no scheduled public appearances for Talarico, and only displays canvassing and get out the vote gatherings.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

Matt Vespa
The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said.

The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said.

Dmitri Bolt
Here's a List of Cases the Supreme Court Refused to Hear Arguments for This Term

Here's a List of Cases the Supreme Court Refused to Hear Arguments for This Term

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos