Poland Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler Apologist and Demands an Apology in Scathing Letter

Tucker Carlson’s Nazi apologism has drawn condemnation from Poland, the first country invaded by Adolf Hitler’s war machine kicking off World War II.

On Monday, Bogdan Klich, Poland’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, published a letter condemning Carlson’s recent debate with British conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. For Rees-Mogg, the exchange was a masterclass. For Carlson, it was a revealing defense of appeasement. He argued that Hitler’s invasions of neighboring countries posed no threat to Britain and that Britain invited Hitler’s fury by defending its allies. His prescription for peace? Let tyrants build their empires unopposed until the danger reaches your own borders.

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Poland, with rather more standing on the subject than Carlson, was quick to put the former Fox News host and historically illiterate commentator in his place.

Letter from CdA a.i. @BogdanKlich calling on @TuckerCarlson to publicly retract his outrageous statements and apologize for insulting Poles, British citizens, and, ultimately, the memory of the victims of the Shoah and all those who died in the fight against Nazism. https://t.co/OdCXHgZfNw — Embassy of Poland U.S. (@PolishEmbassyUS) October 5, 2026

"Mr. Carlson," Klich wrote. "I am outraged by the false and deeply troubling statements you made regarding the outbreak of the Second World War during your recent conversation with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. You justified Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 claiming that 'Hitler said 15% of Poland was once Germany and it was given to Poland at the Treaty of Versailles. That was German territory with Germans in it.' This statement constitutes a colossal insult to the millions of victims of Nazism, including hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who had been killed or wounded while liberating Europe from the occupation by the Third Reich."

"Furthermore, your remark that “the UK had nothing to do with it at all” is also far from the historical truth. The declaration of war on Germany by the UK and France was not merely a political obligation of the allies. Had London and Paris not declared war on the Third Reich, they would have been attacked anyway. Hitler was driven by the idea of conquering the world and destroying all democratic states," he added.

"As an American journalist who enjoys the democratic right to the freedom of speech, you have now become an apologist for Adolf Hitler. In doing so, you resort to lies, completely falsifying the documented historical record."

Klich went on to remind Carlson, who so proudly invokes the Christian duty to defend innocent life, that the Nazis and Soviets alike sought the “physical extermination” of Poland and her people, and showed equally little regard for the lives of those in other European countries they intended to conquer.

"I demand that you immediately and publicly retract and apologize for these deceitful and disgraceful statements," he wrote. "Nazi propaganda cannot be rehabilitated under the guise of free speech, nor should the freedom of speech be used to desecrate the memory of the victims of the Second World War. History must not be distorted. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

We will see whether Carlson has any shame, though no one should hold their breath.

This is what has become of the former Fox News host: opposition to forever wars has curdled into apologism for the regimes that start them. Somewhere along the way, with a supposed demonic molestation thrown into the origin story, “America First” became a running defense of Russia, Nazi Germany, and Iran. Carlson claims to have America’s best interests at heart. Yet he keeps making the case for weakening America and excusing its enemies.

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