Be a Contagious Supporter for Team Trump Part Two

Addressing a packed house at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, President Trump sought to make it clear to those attending the Republican Midterm Convention what voters face: "The choice in this election is very, very simple: Democrats are asking you to vote for their failed, far-Left agenda — it's never worked. That destroyed your finances and delivered you four years of disaster, bedlam, and death under Sleepy Joe Biden. And I'm asking you to let us finish the job we began with the greatest two years in the history of the presidency. This has been the most successful two years, financially and in every way, in the history of the presidency. And together, we will turn a two-year comeback into a 250-year lead."

Advertisement

Trump is on the ballot. The administration and candidates are being evaluated both on what they've accomplished and what's yet to be done. In part one, we focused on securing the border and deporting illegals, lowering taxes, establishing energy independence, and decreasing the size of government by eliminating waste and fraud. But the Trump Team has accomplished so much and is ready to do even more! Here are more reasons to lock in your support:

Trump has used increased tariffs to incentivize a surge in foreign investment commitments of over 20 trillion dollars flowing into the United States. Instead of subsidizing other countries by paying their tariffs, companies and countries are building factories here to avoid our tariffs. That means revenue and more quality jobs are being created for Americans.

Trump has negotiated most-favored-nation status with pharmaceuticals, bringing lower drug costs for Americans. Instead of paying top dollar for drugs our innovative companies are creating, other countries are paying more, and we are paying less. That means drug affordability for those who need them.

Trump is working to bring safe streets to urban areas and hold criminals accountable for crimes. If you do the crime, you should do the time. Biden created a revolving door for criminals and people bringing havoc to our cities. Democrat progressives have wanted to defund police. Trump wants to empower and equip them to hold people accountable and provide the National Guard when needed to supplement law enforcement and keep citizens safe. Trump is ready to work with willing cities and states to truly get tough on crime.

Trump supports school choice and cutting funding for the Department of Education. Our schools are failing, and many Americans are forced to keep their kids in bad schools. Trump supports school choice and already works with states to encourage it. He is working to end the Dept. of Education and decrease the influence of the teachers' association. It's time to give parents the power to direct the funds to schools that work.

Trump has established and arranged funding for Trump Accounts not only for newborns but for all children. So few families have been able to afford investing in the stock market to grow their wealth and secure their children's future. These accounts, funded by US corporation donations, will allow newborns and even other children to establish accounts to let them participate in the wealth-producing potential of capitalism. This is a game changer for the next generation. Companies wanted to do it under Biden, and he refused.

Trump supports a vibrant free-enterprise economy to help create and use AI to create new opportunities. If you are willing to work and keep learning, people have nothing to fear from AI. It can be a great tool to create opportunities and new jobs. As futurists say, 40 percent of what you could do has not been created yet. Government doesn't have to create the future, just free companies to invent the future over and over again. Creative destruction eliminates the past that does not work and invites innovation to keep America's dynamic economy soaring. A growing economy truly lifts all boats.

Advertisement

Trump has initiated the Trump Doctrine for our sphere of influence. He has clearly taken a stand against China and communism's advance in our hemisphere. He has not been afraid to remove dictators and take out cartel operations in Central America. Americans are tired of the trafficked children and the easy flow of drugs that destroy so many of our youth. If you are a threat to the United States, he is not afraid to eliminate you on land or by sea.

Trump has taken a strong stand in support of Israel and against terrorism and Iran. He supports the Abraham Accords and is working to bring more of the Middle East on board. He has supported Israel's taking on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He has attacked and seriously limited Iran's ability to develop and deliver nuclear attacks. The job is not finished, but if given bigger majorities in the Senate and House, he will be able to keep the pressure on the Islamists in power and give Iranians a chance for a new beginning.

Trump has supported small business by lowering federal regulations to create a more vibrant economy. The heart of our economy is small business. It's where most jobs are created. Overregulating small businesses stifles economic vitality. Big companies have lawyers, accountants, and consultants to get around whatever Washington does. Small business keeps the American Dream alive and has put more people to work in America than at any time in our history.

Trump wants the Save America Act to limit elections to one day, requiring both a picture ID and a signature. He would eliminate mass mailings of ballots, allowing only for requested mail-in ballots. He has not gotten the support he wants from the Supreme Court or the Senate. If given the majorities in Congress that he deserves, he can keep the pressure on for safe and fair elections.

Advertisement

Trump believes in having and using a strong military to balance a strong push for diplomacy. The Trump Team has ensured that America has the best military in the world and a willingness to use it. He has promised no extended wars and seems committed to using our technological advantage instead of risking the lives of our soldiers. He has used special forces in the Trump Doctrine and continues to be involved in keeping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Trump is keeping biological men from competing in women's sports. The progressive commitment to support trans women (men) from invading women's sports was a no-brainer and very popular. With the help of the Supreme Court, he's driving a return to sanity supported by the Olympics and the majority of Americans. He'll start with the states that already have laws against biological men competing with women, but he will keep selling more to get on board.

Trump supports freedom of religion. No longer can one's faith cause you to be unable to work for the government. Expressing one's faith is protected by free speech, and now, by the Trump team's work!

Trump supports decreasing government dependency and increasing self-sufficiency. There may be some in our society who cannot make their own way. That is why we have families and charities. It's not the government's job to take care of people unable or unwilling to take care of themselves. Government dependency creates learned helplessness and victim thinking. Trump is shrinking the size of government and expensive, debilitating entitlements.

Advertisement

Trump has worked to keep the US dollar as the backbone of the international financial system. He is working to keep the dollar an international reserve tool, a payment tool, and a critical store of value. Trump has threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on nations seeking to build alternative currency options. He's made it clear, "You leave the dollar, you are not doing business with the United States." America's growing economic strength is keeping the dollar strong.

Trump needs the foot soldiers in Congress to continue the battle for Making America Great Again. First, vote. Second, clarify and master the three to four priorities that motivate you to support the Trump Team. Third, become contagious by sharing why you are voting Trump Team to anyone who'll listen.

If you don't think Democrats can change, listen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s journey from Democrat to Republican. It's time to fight the way President Trump is fighting for you. At the Dallas Republican Midterm Convention, President Trump gave the challenge: "Vote Republican, and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come. There will be nothing like it." May it be so!

Terry Paulson is a PhD psychologist, professional speaker, and author of The Optimism Advantage, Sweden's Gentle Giant, and his new political novel, The Summit. Send your issue priorities to me at terry@terrypaulson.com.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.