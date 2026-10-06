DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 06, 2026 3:45 PM
Advertisement
The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The mainstream media are abuzz this morning, with everyone from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to major news outlets claiming President Trump called to let Iran destroy Los Angeles and San Diego, and describing it as a “small price to pay.” 

Advertisement

But, of course, that wasn't the full story.

As much as some conservatives might enjoy that interpretation (I vote for keeping San Diego, at least), it is not what the president said. Trump was referring to gasoline prices, arguing that higher prices in Southern California were a “small price to pay” to prevent the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons. The price he was defending was at the pump, not the destruction of two American cities.

“Gas prices are artificial and it’s a small price to pay, let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego,” the president said.

Regardless, the mainstream media are doing what it does best: spreading a lie before the truth has a chance to catch up.

Recommended
James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day Joe Chalfant There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as Americans are feeling the squeeze at the pump. The national average for gasoline is about $4.36 a gallon, California-style prices bleeding into the rest of the country. Diesel is even more painful, averaging about $6.32 a gallon. California, meanwhile, is taking an even harder hit, with state policies adding tremendously to the burden. Gasoline averages about $6.38 a gallon, while diesel sits at $8.36, roughly $2 more than the national average for each. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | IRAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day

James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day

Joe Chalfant
There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

There Really Is Nowhere for El-Sayed to Go After New Video Blew Up This Campaign Narrative

Matt Vespa
Here's a List of Cases the Supreme Court Refused to Hear Arguments for This Term

Here's a List of Cases the Supreme Court Refused to Hear Arguments for This Term

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos