The Media Says Trump Wants Iran to ‘Take Out’ LA and San Diego. Here’s What He Actually Said.

The mainstream media are abuzz this morning, with everyone from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to major news outlets claiming President Trump called to let Iran destroy Los Angeles and San Diego, and describing it as a “small price to pay.”

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But, of course, that wasn't the full story.

After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2026

As much as some conservatives might enjoy that interpretation (I vote for keeping San Diego, at least), it is not what the president said. Trump was referring to gasoline prices, arguing that higher prices in Southern California were a “small price to pay” to prevent the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons. The price he was defending was at the pump, not the destruction of two American cities.

“Gas prices are artificial and it’s a small price to pay, let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego,” the president said.

Regardless, the mainstream media are doing what it does best: spreading a lie before the truth has a chance to catch up.

HE DID NOT SAY BOMB LOS ANGELES. Gavin cut the clip in half and told 10 million people the President just offered their city to Iran. Play it. He said the price is small next to a nuclear Iran actually taking out LA and San Diego. They deleted the first half so they could call him deranged before breakfast. I’m in San Jose. Gas is $6.39. Five cents from the record. His relief was a press release. The lie was the thumbnail. Turn the sound on. — Ramin Ekhtiar (@raminrealtalk) October 6, 2026

I know the clip of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ is going around with their lies about Trump and his LA/San Diego comments, but it’s worth spelling out the transcript to see how blatant it was. Co-host George Stephanopoulos leaned into his true calling as a longtime Democratic Party official: “Also on Iran, the President is sparking a fierce backlash after suggesting a campaign rally that Iran could take out Los Angeles or San Diego, American cities run by Democrats.” Virulent Trump hater and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott front-loaded her story with over a minute on Trump’s comments, declaring Trump was aiming to spend Monday “defending the war in Iran, but it’s those comments he made about the regime taking out two American cities that is prompting swift and fierce backlash this morning.” “This morning, President Trump, facing growing criticism after suggesting Iran could “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego, two American cities run by Democrats,” she added. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 6, 2026

This comes as Americans are feeling the squeeze at the pump. The national average for gasoline is about $4.36 a gallon, California-style prices bleeding into the rest of the country. Diesel is even more painful, averaging about $6.32 a gallon. California, meanwhile, is taking an even harder hit, with state policies adding tremendously to the burden. Gasoline averages about $6.38 a gallon, while diesel sits at $8.36, roughly $2 more than the national average for each.

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