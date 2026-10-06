There's Another Arrest in the RAF Fairford Suspected Terror Plot As Iran Concerns Swirl

Another individual has been arrested in the alleged terror plot against RAF Fairford, shortly after it became public that the United States Air Force had moved its bombers outside the United Kingdom base.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old UK national man was taken into custody on Tuesday in London for “suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006,” according to a press release from Counter Terrorism Policing.

This is the seventh man arrested in the case, and the other six have been controversially released on bail already. The latest man’s arrest coincided with authorities investigating a property.

“This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue multiple lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford,” Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this highly complex investigation, Evans added.

“We’re acutely aware of the public interest in this investigation, and we are working around the clock, and at pace, to identify the motivation behind events in Gloucestershire. We remain committed to investigating all possible angles,” she continued.

JUST IN: Vice President JD Vance details the "extremely cautious" decision-making surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. bombers from RAF Fairford following a suspected terror plot targeting the U.K. base. The Pentagon confirms all U.S. bombers deployed to Fairford have returned to their home stations after six people were arrested in connection with the investigation. The base has been used by American bombers for operations against Iran, and British officials say there are "strong indications" Iran played a role in the suspected plot. Tehran denies involvement. Vance reveals what officials have to weigh when U.S. military assets could be at risk. Get the full story on the Fox News app. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026

One of the men arrested was a dual citizen of Iran, as American officials have also warned about a possible tie to the Islamic Republic.

“We do feel, with some confidence, that the Iranians, you know, they’re trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States and against a lot of other people as well,” Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Monday.

A Pentagon official said that “we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to the United States.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.