Vice President Vance Said President Trump Sent a Message With Kharg Island Video

Yesterday, President Trump shared an AI-generated video of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens. It came after Iran targeted American forces in Jordan, and the U.S. retaliated against this latest attack on our troops. Now, Vice President Vance says that video was meant to send a message to Iran.

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🚨 JUST NOW: VP Vance says President Trump's AI post about Kharg Island being blown up was to "SEND A MESSAGE"



"He is sending message. We know they continue to shoot at commercial shipping. We continue to have a lot of tools at our disposal to prevent them from doing so or cut… https://t.co/UkCIH5SGbj pic.twitter.com/TI1YWJPTph — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

"The President likes to switch it up on social media a little bit," Vance said. "He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians: look, we know that they continue to shoot at commercial shipping. We continue to have a lot of tools at our disposal to prevent them from doing so or at least cut down on them from doing so."

"And that's what the President is saying: look, you guys are shooting at commercial shipping, you guys are behaving like a terrorist country. You've got to stop or there are going to be some consequences," he continued.

Stop sugar coating it.



Iran knows nothing but chaos & destruction.



They have zero clue on how to come to a reasonable conclusion.



I say take-out the entire IRGC. Trump meant what he said.



IRAN can't & won't compromise. They haven't in over 50 years. — L.A 🇺🇲♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) August 31, 2026

This is probably true.

Peace comes through strength. If commercial shipping is under attack, a firm warning is meant to deter further escalation. — Samuel Alito RV (@samuelalito0) August 31, 2026

The strikes in Jordan were in retaliation for U.S. forces taking out two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island. The missiles fired at Jordan were largely intercepted with no real damage reported and — more importantly — no American casualties.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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