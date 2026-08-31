DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Vice President Vance Said President Trump Sent a Message With Kharg Island Video

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 2:30 PM
Advertisement
Vice President Vance Said President Trump Sent a Message With Kharg Island Video
Anna Moneymaker/Pool Photo via AP

Yesterday, President Trump shared an AI-generated video of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens. It came after Iran targeted American forces in Jordan, and the U.S. retaliated against this latest attack on our troops. Now, Vice President Vance says that video was meant to send a message to Iran.

Advertisement

"The President likes to switch it up on social media a little bit," Vance said. "He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians: look, we know that they continue to shoot at commercial shipping. We continue to have a lot of tools at our disposal to prevent them from doing so or at least cut down on them from doing so."

"And that's what the President is saying: look, you guys are shooting at commercial shipping, you guys are behaving like a terrorist country. You've got to stop or there are going to be some consequences," he continued.

Recommended
Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him. Matt Vespa The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

This is probably true.

The strikes in Jordan were in retaliation for U.S. forces taking out two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island. The missiles fired at Jordan were largely intercepted with no real damage reported and — more importantly — no American casualties.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | JORDAN | MILITARY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him.

Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him.

Matt Vespa
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Rosie O'Donnell Did Not Just Say This About ICE, Did She?

Rosie O'Donnell Did Not Just Say This About ICE, Did She?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos