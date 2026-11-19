The Senate confirmation wars have begun, and both sides are coming out swinging.

Since Democrats won control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections, Republicans are scrambling to confirm as many of President Donald Trump’s judicial and executive appointments as possible before the new Congress is sworn in next year.

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On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee took testimony from Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland, the nominee for the Eighth Circuit, along with a group of other nominees.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Leader John Thune announces he will APPROVE Trump judicial nominees and HOLD the Senate past its normal schedule to get it done



"A NUMBER of judicial nominations that we want to get, judges CONFIRMED here in the Senate."



"We're gonna make the most of the… pic.twitter.com/RhhBFk2AIu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

Democrats have been clutching their pearls as Republicans try to ram through as many nominees as possible during the lame duck period. Sen. Ted Cruz responded to this criticism and revealed that Democrats lawmakers complaining about the proceedings should be taken about as seriously as a circus clown presiding over a murder trial.

The Democrat Party was resoundingly repudiated just 2 years ago,” Cruz said during the hearing. “And what did the same Senate Democrats who just gave us sanctimonious speeches do? They rammed through 22 federal judges in November and December before leaving.”

Cruz pointed out that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) “voted for all 22 of those judges.”

🚨 NOW: Sen. Ted Cruz CALLS OUT Democrats to their FACE for attacking Senate Republicans for trying to ram through nearly 20 Trump federal judges before January — when DEMOCRATS approved 22 judges before Biden left office during lame duck



"The Democrat Party was RESOUNDINGLY… pic.twitter.com/lDqVRaYHw3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chided Republicans for cutting corners to get nominees confirmed before the January deadline. He pointed out that Republicans are only doing this because they are losing the majority. In other words, water is wet. And Durbin should understand why Republicans are making these moves because, as Cruz pointed out, his own party did the same thing in the past.

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