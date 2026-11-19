The newly elected Tarrant County District Attorney, Tiffany Burks, has a very interesting perspective on her job. Typically, a District Attorney is tasked with enforcing the laws enacted by local and state legislatures. But for Burks, her job is more about "justice" — whatever that means.

Advertisement

Tarrant County's new DA Tiffany Burks says "enforcing the law is not this job" rather it's subjective "justice"



Texas, good luck. Ya'll finna need it. pic.twitter.com/JiP4yZ83RB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 18, 2026

"And what he said was very interesting, but it was also very disturbing at the same time. Because what he said was it's his job to enforce the law, and that is not his job," Burks said.

"That is what the police department does," she continued, "the job of the prosecutor is to see that justice is done. And that is what the code of criminal procedure tells us we must do. It says it is our function to seek justice, not to seek convictions and so whatever that looks like, that is what it is we're supposed to do."

That means the Left's preferred constituencies do not go to jail for crimes, but their political opponents will.

Tarrant county (where I grew up) used to be the most conservative county in Texas. FFS what happened. — julezy (@JulezySays) November 18, 2026

Texas is going to learn the hard way from going blue.

I wonder if @TiffanyForDA realizes the DA is often referred to as the Chief law enforcement official? — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) November 18, 2026

She doesn't care.

"Justice" will mean letting all the rioters, looters, theives, and illegals go while punishing the productive for the slightest offense to the max. Texas is screwed... — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) November 19, 2026

Bingo. That's exactly what it means.

Meaningless sophistry masquerading as legal philosophy. https://t.co/0ggEugjxBT — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) November 18, 2026

And nothing good comes of this.

It’s wild how they can justify criminal behavior. https://t.co/sjJOCTydsD — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) November 18, 2026

Rationalization is the second strongest human drive.

The District Attorney makes sure justice is done by enforcing the law objectively for the crimes committed. It's clear Burks has no intention of doing that, but instead will inject some version of "justice" into her office.

What did you do Texas?

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.