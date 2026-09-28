Wait, Did the UK Allow the Five RAF Fairford Terror Suspects to Walk Free on Bail?

This story falls into the category of the unfathomable, especially in the U.K., where terror suspects are not afforded the same constitutional protections as in the United States. Terror suspects can be held for up to 14 days without charge by law enforcement, and while legal representation is a right, it can be delayed by police. UK detention laws would make a Gen Z leftist have a stroke, but the five suspects caught outside RAF Fairford, a base used by American forces to conduct Iranian airstrikes, received special treatment: they were granted bail. So, we have five terror suspects accused of trying to bomb a military facility roaming free.

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A farmer caught the suspects coming home from a party early Sunday morning, when he noticed white vans blocking the road. They wore balaclavas and fled the scene, prompting the man to drive home and inform the authorities. (via WSJ):

🚨 WATCH: Counter Terror Police statement on the five men in the RAF Fairford case being released on bail



- They still remain under investigation

- This may be activity committed by proxies for a foreign state

- Suspects often commit these acts for financial gain pic.twitter.com/xmdzKc9D1t — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 28, 2026

British counterterrorism police said they were releasing five men on bail who were arrested over a foiled attack on an air base in England that houses U.S. forces, as investigators probed whether Iran or an Islamist group had orchestrated the plot, according to officials familiar with the matter. The five men, who were arrested a few hundred yards from RAF Fairford in western England over the weekend, were all U.K. nationals in their 20s, police said Monday. “They absolutely remain under investigation,” said Laurence Taylor, the U.K.’s head of counterterrorism policing, who added that the men’s movements would be restricted upon their release. The decision to bail the men points to a complex probe to determine their motivations and whether they were recruited by a foreign state. The five men were held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, which allows authorities to issue strict bail conditions, such as a curfew, before any charges are brought. That allows time for suspects to be kept under surveillance, for weeks if necessary, while a probe continues. […] British media reported the five men, whom police said were between the age 23 and 25, were arrested after a chance encounter by a farmer who was driving home from a party just after midnight early Sunday and spotted three white vans blocking a road a few hundred yards from the base. She then saw a group of men wearing balaclavas running to hide, it was reported. She drove away from the scene and called police. The farmer has criticized security services for lax security around the base and for leaving residents exposed. She said her first calls to Ministry of Defense police went unanswered. “I think it was pure luck that I arrived in the village at a similar time to the vans,” she told the BBC on Monday. “I’m absolutely staggered that it was left to me, as a member of the public, to see and report this.”

The Guardian broke down more details of the incident:

Five British nationals have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of terror offences at RAF Fairford, police have said. They added that the alleged offences under investigation could have been “actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state”. The head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said on Monday afternoon: “I can confirm that following extensive interviews, and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over, they are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry. At counter-terrorism policing we are working within this context every day and we are keeping an open mind in this investigation.” The men were pictured on Sunday being apprehended, shirtless, near the RAF base in Gloucestershire, which is being used by the US air force in its operations against Iran. Police said three of them were 24, one was 25 and one 23, and three resided in Westminster, one in Camden and the other in Willesden. The suspects were arrested in Whelford on Sunday morning after reports of three vehicles travelling towards the airbase at 12.45am. They were detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act. Counter-terrorism policing said investigators examined the scene overnight and had been carrying out a range of activity that had led to multiple new lines of inquiry. Eighty-five households were evacuated from the village on Sunday and a large police and emergency services presence has been there since then. Police said they were using “significant numbers of resources, including military assets” at the location. “We are working hard to minimise disruption to local communities, but ask for their patience, as our work continues at the scene,” they said. Officers have been investigating whether Iran may be behind the suspected bomb plot. In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly noted RAF Fairford’s use by US bombers, warning the UK that “any base used for aggression against Iranian territory constitutes a legitimate target for our forces”. In a statement on social media on Monday, the Iranian embassy in the UK said: “The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base. The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.

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Bail for terror suspects now, huh?

Trump said today he wouldn't have done it.

Trump weighs in on the five would-be terrorists plotting to attack the Fairford British Royal Air Force base who were just released on bail in the UK:



"We know everything about them. We would not have released them." pic.twitter.com/hrgIoMJNXR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2026





H/T RedState

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