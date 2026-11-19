A modern Russian morality tale tells of a scorpion that has to cross a wide river. He asks a nearby frog to carry him across on its back. The hesitant frog is reassured when the scorpion argues that he would never sting his ride in transit, since doing so would drown them both.

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Convinced by this line of reasoning, the frog ferries the scorpion across the river. But halfway across, the scorpion suddenly stings the frog fatally. As both drown, the poisoned frog manages a feeble "Why?"

The drowning scorpion offers one final retort: "I couldn't help it — it's my nature."

The current Iranian theocracy is our scorpion. It cannot change its ways, even if its intransigent refusal to do so will eventually doom it.

Theocratic Iran has never negotiated anything in good faith with anyone. It continually chooses terrorism, conflict, and murder, even when such violence is not in its own interests — and even when it involves the mullahs risking the destruction of a once-great Persian civilization.

In short, America should not play the naive frog. The homicidal and suicidal scorpion of the Iranian theocracy cannot change its nature even if it wished to — which it doesn't.

During the current supposed "peace" between Iran and the United States, Iran's terrorist proxies have certainly kept busy making war. Two of the most powerful officials in the U.S. government, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were reportedly living on a secure military base near Washington, D.C. They apparently received serious threats from Iranian-supported terrorist groups affiliated with Iran's ruling Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Currently, President Donald Trump is reportedly curtailing some of his planned engagements, given intelligence reports of Iranian agents' plans to use drones to assassinate him — a targeting that even the Soviets did not attempt.

Two Iranians and one Iraqi national were also recently indicted for their involvement in nearly 20 terrorist attacks and attempted operations in Europe and the U.S. One of these Iranian operatives had already been arrested in the spring for staging terrorist attacks against Jewish groups throughout Europe. Yet he managed to exchange coded messages with his terrorist comrades from jail.

In September, Iranian-sponsored terrorists were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. They were allegedly scouting how best to launch a drone attack behind the lines on 12 American B-1B Lancer strategic bombers — each costing about $300 million.

Britain's inability to ensure the security of the $3.6 billion forward-deployed American bomber fleet — many of the arrested suspects were initially released on bail — prompted the bombers' redeployment to the U.S. Ironically, forcing that withdrawal might have been the Iranian theocracy's real aim all along.

More recently, the U.S. diverted even more key American aircraft — KC-135 tankers and Osprey transport planes — from another British RAF base due to yet another Iranian terrorist plan to launch drone attacks against American aircraft.

So, without firing a shot, Iran has disrupted the strategic deployment of American assets in ways that surpass the schemes of our past Cold War enemies.

And this is just part of an emerging pattern: Iranian threats and plots followed by Western compliance and retreat.

The Iranians were not impressed by British military security. Nor did they show any gratitude to the British government for releasing their terrorists or for previously refusing to allow the U.S. to use key British bases and airspace.

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Iran still boasts that it has restarted its missile factories. It claims that it has a vast new fleet of hypersonic missiles aimed at American bases in the Middle East and the Gulf oil-exporting nations. The theocrats also threaten to set Gulf oil fields afire and target several U.S. installations in the region should hostilities resume. These threats prompted the preemptive evacuation of even more American diplomats from the Middle East to the U.S.

A recent devastating Iranian terrorist cyberattack targeted some 700 supermarkets in Europe, causing tens of millions of dollars' worth of damage from spoiled food. Once again, as with the British bases, the Iranians were not impressed by prior European truckling. Spain, France, Italy, and other NATO nations had joined Britain in denying U.S. military aircraft landing and overflight rights, in a de facto gesture of fawning appeasement to both Iran and their own restive Muslim populations.

Iran's message to Western nations is this: whether you oppose or appease Iran, you remain a target, not for what you do, but for who you are and what you represent.

None of this is new.

In the last half-century, Iranian terrorists have killed more Americans than any other terrorist group except al-Qaeda on 9/11. They have taken American hostages, killed some, blown up embassies, slaughtered Americans as they slept in military barracks and on their ships, and supplied our enemies with shaped-charge IEDs that killed hundreds of American soldiers. They and their surrogates, such as Hezbollah, harbor a sick hatred of Jews and have attacked them worldwide.

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Moreover, throughout the theocracy's half-century existence, Iran has waged a virtual terrorist war against Europe involving more than 100 operations.

One reason Europe has not responded strongly to these repeated assaults — and often opposes U.S. action against the terrorist regime — is that it has felt compelled to accommodate both Iran and its own growing Muslim population.

Well before the current war, to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, the oil flowing, and their own volatile Muslim immigrant communities compliant, Europeans had more or less downplayed radical Islamic violence at home and attacks on their interests abroad as mere police matters — even when sponsored by foreign powers such as Iran or carried out by its proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

But again, Iran's audacity is not limited to Europe. Neither our enemies during World War II nor the Cold War-era Soviets were ever able to threaten our top-ranking Cabinet officials to the point that they were not safe outside military compounds.

Nor did past foes dare to disrupt water plants in the American Midwest (as a recent Iranian cyberattack did), threaten to assassinate the president of the United States, or plot to kill former high-ranking officials such as Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Brian Hook.

What are Iran's grievances and ultimate aims?

It seeks vengeance against the West, the Jewish state of Israel, and moderate Sunni Muslim nations, especially the wealthiest Gulf oil exporters.

Iran believes that Persians are historically the most sophisticated and cultured people of the entire Middle East and that, since Roman times, they have been the most successful in standing up to Westerners.

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Furthermore, the theocracy sees Shia Islam as the only true religion, one historically persecuted by Sunni majorities along with their Western collaborators.

A glimpse of the Iranian agenda was visible during the Obama administration. The Iranian regime convinced the Obama State Department that an Iranian-funded and administered Shia crescent, extending from Iran through Syria and Lebanon to Gaza and Yemen, would establish a sort of creative tension, balancing the moderate Arab regimes and Israel and thereby allowing the U.S. to exit the region.

In truth, Iran's patent strategic aim was to rid the region of American influence and power altogether, claim primacy in the Islamic world, destroy Israel (thus further discrediting its supposedly impotent Islamic rivals), and ultimately, from both within and without, overpower the West.

Iran saw rich, free, and innovative Western nations, especially in Europe, as decadent and ultimately doomed — owing to their declining fertility, their open borders, their nihilistic energy policies, and their insidious disarmament — and as led by socialist pacifists and other useful idiots. A bullied Europe, then, was deemed ripe for the picking.

Iran's dreams might seem delusional and preposterous, given the overwhelming conventional and nuclear power of the United States and its global economic and cultural dominance — especially after the Trump administration destroyed about 80-90 percent of Iran's military and began strangling its economy.

But Iran already sees the latest midterms as a milestone anti-Trump vote that will accelerate its half-century effort to dominate the Middle East and beyond. The regime believes it stopped the U.S. attack after 38 days of bombing by seducing naive Americans into fruitless, passive-aggressive deal-making that ensured high gas prices and thus the Trump administration's midterm wipeout and loss of Congress. It has higher hopes that the 2028 elections will bring a sympathetic U.S. government to both the White House and Congress, with increasingly sympathetic first- and second-generation immigrants from the Muslim world.

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Indeed, some newly elected left-wing congressional representatives cannot tell who is a friend or an enemy of America or distinguish between democratic, pro-American Israel and the murderous, anti-Western regime in Iran.

The theocracy still claims it has enough hidden enriched uranium to craft 10 nuclear bombs. Given all this, the mullahs feel they are well ahead of their timetable for expansion — if only they can find a way out of the current American headlock on Iran's economy and the resulting damage to the regime. So they continue their threats and their terrorism, hoping for a more appeasing government in Washington.

The U.S. still has many ways to fatally weaken the theocracy, since the regime is feared or hated abroad and despised at home. It cannot withstand crippling sanctions, boycotts, and embargoes for long. If pressure on trade and banking continues to mount, Tehran will erode under Soviet-like economic suffocation, especially without access to the Strait of Hormuz and while facing lethal retaliation for any missile launches.

Whether the U.S. throttles Iran slowly with sanctions or more quickly with military force, the mullahs have no way out — unless we play the naive frog and trust a lethal scorpion enough to negotiate with it.

Victor Davis Hanson is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness. He is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and the author of "The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won," from Basic Books. You can reach him by e-mailing authorvdh@gmail.com.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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