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Air Force Takes Extreme 'Caution' With This Latest UK Move

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 05, 2026 12:43 PM
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Air Force Takes Extreme 'Caution' With This Latest UK Move
AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File

The U.S. Air Force has relocated its bombers from the United Kingdom to the United States following an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford last month, a Pentagon official confirmed to Townhall on Monday.

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“U.S. Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements,” the official said. 

“While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to the United States,” the official continued.

The official further noted that “the Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime.”

The alleged plot led to the arrest of multiple men in their 20s; all of them were UK nationals, and one was a dual UK and Iranian national, according to British authorities. Those individuals have since been released on bail.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously told Fox News’ “Hannity” a “foreign actor” was “clearly involved.”

Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Monday morning that it was done “out of an abundance of caution trying to protect our guys.”

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“We do feel, with some confidence, that the Iranians, you know, they’re trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States and against a lot of other people as well,” he added, saying the federal government is being “extremely cautious.”

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News Topics NATIONAL SECURITY | IRAN | MILITARY | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM
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