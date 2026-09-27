Here's What We Know About the Foiled Attack on a US-Operated Air Base So Far

New information has come to light in the investigation into five men who were arrested outside of RAF Fairford in three vans presumed to contain explosives.

According to Reuters, citing a source with knowledge on the matter, the motive for the foiled plot near RAF Fairford in Britain is most likely going to be Iranian-linked. Per the report, Russian sabotage and Islamic terror links are also being chased down. The investigation is in… pic.twitter.com/PCnl74BOSm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2026

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Sources have claimed that the thwarted attack on the U.S.-operated air base was most likely linked to an Iranian-backed plot, but have also suggested that there could be Russian involvement or links to Islamic terror groups.

According to Reuters, citing a source with knowledge on the matter, the motive for the foiled plot near RAF Fairford in Britain is most likely going to be Iranian-linked. Per the report, Russian sabotage and Islamic terror links are also being chased down. The investigation is in… pic.twitter.com/PCnl74BOSm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2026

At around 1:00 AM on Sunday morning, a local called about three suspicious vehicles traveling through the town. Five men were found in the vehicles and were quickly detained. Images taken of the suspects indicated that the individuals were searched for suicide vests upon their arrest for suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

BREAKING



First image of the suspected terror cell arrested near RAF Fairford from where U.S. strategic bombers B-52 & B-1B hit Iran



The men arrested under the Explosives Act had their clothes taken off to see whether they wore suicide vests pic.twitter.com/dgdNgQc6j1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

Approximately 85 homes in the village of Whelford, located around 2 miles away from RAF Fairford, were evacuated once the men were found and detained. Footage then emerged of counter-terrorism and explosive disposal officials examining the contents of the vehicles with a remotely operated robot.

🇬🇧 British military EOD robots are seen examining suspected explosive devices inside vehicles near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/HI16zSHXG3 — Europa.com (@europa) September 27, 2026

Authorities have yet to confirm that explosives were onboard the vehicles at the time of the arrests and have refused to release the identities or the nationalities of those involved in the alleged plot. A 400-meter perimeter has been put in place in the area surrounding the vehicles while the investigation continues. President Donald Trump told reporters that those involved in the plot had been under investigation by American authorities "for a long time" before their capture and that they were "looking to do big damage to our fort."

NEW: President Trump confirms that a planned terrorist attack on RAF Fairford in England was stopped.



"It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job," Trump said.



According to reports, three "suspicious vehicles" were spotted traveling toward RAF Fairford in… pic.twitter.com/n5ipzcsEKU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2026

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Despite sources indicating that the event is likely linked to Iran or to Islamic terror, U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has encouraged onlookers to “not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts.”

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