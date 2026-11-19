Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno is drawing a line in the sand as support for Rep. Salazar's atrocious amnesty bill grows, with more Republicans backing the measure. That bill, the so-called "Dignidad Act," would essentially bring mass deportations to a halt and protect illegal aliens who have been in the country since January 1, 2021 — right in time to cover the massive surge of illegals allowed in under the Biden administration.

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They would be protected from deportation, given employment and travel authorization, and pay a small restitution so long as they're not felons.

Rep. Salazar's amnesty bill has growing support — here are the other REPUBLICANS on boardhttps://t.co/trQIJfc2i4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 17, 2026

Few people are keen on this. We saw what happened with amnesty under Reagan, and we voted for the exact opposite of that.

Sen. Moreno rightly says failing to enforce our immigration laws means we are no longer a legitimate nation.

If America stops enforcing its laws it is no longer a legitimate nation.



No amnesty. Ever.



Anyone here illegally must be deported and those who protect them must be held accountable. https://t.co/UTroyx0TtQ — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) November 18, 2026

And he's right.

If they don’t enforce laws, then I really don’t understand why I have to pay taxes — Steve (@smank2025) November 19, 2026

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I feel a lot better that this is the guy we have running the NRSC in 2028. https://t.co/AeSdCE19dO — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 18, 2026

That's a big win for the NRSC.

Lawlessness and anarchy will abound even more in this country. the goal is to not have any laws so that foreign entities can take over. i hate how people cannot discern this!!! https://t.co/7ijCuWBk51 — Futures Heart ❤️ (@futuresheartbae) November 19, 2026

The entire point is lawlessness and the destruction of America.

Amnesty will provide incentive for millions more to come. No amnesty EVER. https://t.co/uXOPDk6sZS — Jay Wiliams 🇺🇸 (@jaywiliams9) November 19, 2026

Just as it did after Reagan signed amnesty into law.

But ultimately, Moreno has the most salient point: if we don't enforce our laws, we cease to be a country.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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