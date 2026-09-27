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Five Arrested Near UK Base Hosting U.S. B-52 and B-1B Bombers in Explosives Investigation

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 27, 2026 10:00 AM
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Five Arrested Near UK Base Hosting U.S. B-52 and B-1B Bombers in Explosives Investigation
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File

British authorities have arrested several men near a Royal Air Force base containing American air assets, including long range strategic bombers like the B-1B and the B-52.

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Reports have indicated that authorities declared a “major incident” at RAF Fairford, and evacuated numerous homes in the surrounding area while counter-terrorism and bomb disposal squads took over the investigation into the matter. The arrests and evacuations were made under the Explosives Act.

One image captured five men being held by British authorities with their shirts removed, with reports suggesting that authorities were examining whether or not the suspects were equipped with suicide vests.

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Drone footage of an explosives disposal robot examining a white sprinter van has likewise surfaced online.

The identities of those detained by British authorities have not been released, and no motive, intent, or information about their alleged crimes have been released at this time, with a government spokesman stating that it is “inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

American forces around Europe have been placed on heightened alert as a result of the incident.

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM
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