Five Arrested Near UK Base Hosting U.S. B-52 and B-1B Bombers in Explosives Investigation

British authorities have arrested several men near a Royal Air Force base containing American air assets, including long range strategic bombers like the B-1B and the B-52.

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BREAKING:



A major bomb threat has been declared next to RAF Fairford in the UK from where the U.S. strategic bombers B-52H and B-1B set off for strike missions against Iran.



Several men arrested under the Explosives Act.



The unfolding security emergency has led to local… pic.twitter.com/lS11CZfglt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

UPDATE: 5 men have now been arrested on suspicion of a car bomb plot against RAF Fairford, found with 3 vans suspected to have been used as car bombs.



The men were pictured shirtless in handcuffs, a detail suggesting officers may also have suspected suicide vests. Counter… pic.twitter.com/1mehwNsx6w — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) September 27, 2026

British police have declared a "major incident" near RAF Fairford, the U.S. Air Force base in Gloucestershire, England, after arresting several men on suspicion of offenses under the UK's Explosives Act. Homes in the nearby village of Whelford, about 2 miles from the base, have… pic.twitter.com/bhPGuvxbp4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2026

Reports have indicated that authorities declared a “major incident” at RAF Fairford, and evacuated numerous homes in the surrounding area while counter-terrorism and bomb disposal squads took over the investigation into the matter. The arrests and evacuations were made under the Explosives Act.

One image captured five men being held by British authorities with their shirts removed, with reports suggesting that authorities were examining whether or not the suspects were equipped with suicide vests.

BREAKING



First image of the suspected terror cell arrested near RAF Fairford from where U.S. strategic bombers B-52 & B-1B hit Iran



The men arrested under the Explosives Act had their clothes taken off to see whether they wore suicide vests pic.twitter.com/dgdNgQc6j1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

Drone footage of an explosives disposal robot examining a white sprinter van has likewise surfaced online.

Video of British military EOD robots defusing suspected bomb vans near RAF Fairford courtesy of SkyNews. pic.twitter.com/PbrrVH6V1x — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) September 27, 2026

The identities of those detained by British authorities have not been released, and no motive, intent, or information about their alleged crimes have been released at this time, with a government spokesman stating that it is “inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

American forces around Europe have been placed on heightened alert as a result of the incident.

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