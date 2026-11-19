The Department of Education has launched an investigation into several school districts for violating the rights of parents, including the Eau Claire School District in northwest Wisconsin for facilitating "gender transitions" of children without parents' knowledge or consent.

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The @usedgov is launching investigations into 5 school districts for secretly pushing gender transitions on children without parental knowledge



The districts are:

- Colonial School District in PA

- Eau Claire Area School District in WI

- Thompson School… pic.twitter.com/0WNdv3Xyms — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

The memo reads:

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) continues its historic work to restore parental rights by opening investigations into school districts across the country for policies that appear to conceal information from parents about a child’s “gender identity” and actively facilitate “gender transitions” behind parents’ backs. These districts provide forms like “Gender Support Plans,” which ask minors to choose what names and pronouns they want to use in school, whether they want to receive counseling and “gender transition” support, and whether they want the school to keep their “gender identity” hidden from parents. The Department’s Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) will determine whether the districts violated Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), which requires schools to seek parental consent before asking students to fill out forms that reveal private information about themselves and their families, as well as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which requires schools to allow parents to inspect their child’s education records. SPPO will investigate five school districts: Colonial School District in Pennsylvania, Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, Thompson School District in Colorado, Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois, and St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. In order to circumvent parental involvement, several of the districts encourage maintaining “Gender Support Plans” (or similar records) in separate filing systems. District policies also allow school personnel to use a child’s legal birth name and sex when communicating with their parents but use the student’s “preferred name” and “preferred pronouns” when at school. “The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,” said Frank Miller, Director of the Student Privacy Policy Office. “The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does. Parents are the first-decision makers in their children’s lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) also had a thread on the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into Eau Claire Schools for violating the rights of parents. 🧵 — WILL (@WILawLiberty) November 18, 2026

WILL previously sued the Eau Claire district, going all the way to the Supreme Court.

Make no mistake, “Gender Support Plans” and Facilitating Children’s “Gender Transitions” are a violation of the rights of parents. @WILawLiberty previously sued the district, pursuing the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. — WILL (@WILawLiberty) November 18, 2026

That cert. petition was narrowly denied, but the Supreme Court agreed with WILL on a subsequent case.

While our cert. petition was narrowly denied, it prompted a dissent from Justices Alito and Thomas. And the Court subsequently agreed with our position in a later similar case. — WILL (@WILawLiberty) November 18, 2026

This is some of the stuff Eau Claire was reportedly doing.

📣WIN: I have been posting about Eau Claire for years, and today the U.S. Department of Education @usedgov opened an investigation into that district over secret "Gender Support Plans."



This is the district whose staff training told teachers, "parents are not entitled to know… pic.twitter.com/4LKeaUdPcJ — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 18, 2026

But it doesn't stop there. The district also gave teachers the "Genderbread Person" and told them that parents' "rejection of their children" shouldn't guide advocacy, equating it to abuse.

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This is the district that handed teachers the Genderbread Person, and as reporting at the time documented, a trainer told them they cannot let "parents' rejection of their children" guide their advocacy, "much like we wouldn't act as stand-ins for abuse." pic.twitter.com/YrkCprWxYt — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 18, 2026

It also said parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities; that knowledge "must be earned."

This slide, from the district's own facilitator guide, told teachers that "parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities. That knowledge must be earned."



I was called a liar and a bigot for sharing it, and the district dug in.



Four years later, the U.S. Department… pic.twitter.com/GMIjLK4FmL — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 18, 2026

Gender ideology was embedded in the curriculum.

I also reported on this assignment in an Eau Claire High School ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bLNxc6olmL — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 18, 2026

The other districts include Colonial School District (PA), Thompson School District (CO), Community Unit School District 300 (IL), and St. Paul Public Schools (MN).

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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