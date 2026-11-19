Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has big plans to overhaul the state’s education system, including returning power to local communities.

In a Tuesday post on X, Hinojosa responded to news that Sandi Massey, Beaumont Independent School District’s state-appointed superintendent, is resigning seven months after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) installed her in the position.

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TEA took control of the district in April and replaced the elected school board after years of performance failures. Commissioner Mike Morath sent a letter to the district in April referencing the “unacceptable performance of two of the district’s campuses for five consecutive school years.”

Beaumont ISD's appointed superintendent was previously a top official in Houston ISD's state takeover. https://t.co/oQdZeRxIbp pic.twitter.com/iYHKVmi2YM — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 16, 2026

Hinojosa, in a post on X, wrote, “This resignation is more evidence that these takeovers further destabilize struggling schools and force teachers out of the classroom.”

She further declared that after taking office, “we will begin the systemic return of local control to Texas communities.”

This resignation is more evidence that these takeovers further destabilize struggling schools and force teachers out of the classroom. Immediately upon taking office on January 19th, we will begin the systemic return of local control to Texas communities. — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaHinojosaTX) November 18, 2026

Texas Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa to target charter schools for "taking resources" from public education https://t.co/sGGDChROc1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 19, 2026

In a more extensive statement, Hinojosa accused TEA of installing an official who sowed chaos and disrupted learning while jumping from district to district.

Beaumont is just one piece of a larger system Hinojosa seeks to dismantle after she takes office. Hinojosa indicated she will also replace Morath with an educator. This is likely because the governor cannot unilaterally remove or appoint a superintendent in this position. That type of move falls to TEA.

Still, it is clear that the Hinojosa administration has some major plans next year, and it could determine how Democrats fare in future state elections.

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