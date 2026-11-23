The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has been in the news a lot these past couple of weeks. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the news after demanding 80 percent of the state's $3.3 billion surplus to fund the schools and releasing a budget that disenfranchises special-needs kids, punishes school choice, and was riddled with spelling errors.

Advertisement

Last week, the DPI also released its report cards for state schools, saying most — including Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) — either met or exceeded expectations. That's ridiculous, because on the state Forward Exam, only 25.1 percent of MPS students were proficient in English and 20.1 percent in Math. MPS is even worse on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP): only 9 percent of 4th graders are proficient in reading; 73 percent did not even score "Basic" on the test. Only eight percent of 8th graders are proficient in Math.

Now we've learned that a state audit shows the DPI adjusted test score reporting to hide declines.

DPI adjusted test score reporting to mask declines, state audit finds https://t.co/OY36biD1gM via @_kaylahuynh — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) November 21, 2026

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the DPI adjusted achievement scores on the 2023-2024 state report cards to account for changes in the Forward Exam and to "ensure they wouldn't fall below the previous year's scores.” The audit showed that those scores would have fallen otherwise.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report on November 20.

Last year, the DPI revised how it scored the state's Forward Exam, the standardized test that indicates whether or not students are meeting learning benchmarks. Underly previously called the Forward Exam standards an "extremely high standard to meet" that made students "[appear] to be doing worse than they really were."

But as we reported above, MPS students were testing higher in reading and math on the state Forward Exam than on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Republicans, who lost control of the state legislature in November, called for the review last year after the DPI revised the scoring.

Without the revisions, the audit estimated that 75 schools and three districts would have lower English achievement scores and 63 schools and two districts would have lower math scores, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The audit also said that required information was missing from school report cards, including students' number of community service hours and the number of advanced placement (AP) courses offered and AP credits earned at state high schools.

Republicans call the DPI's school report cards a "sham," with state Sen. Eric Wimberger saying, "DPI circumvented statutes, lowered cut scores so that otherwise failing schools appear to be on track, refused to maintain records or make reports of their actions, and cooked the books monitoring achievement gaps. Schools are 'meeting standards' even when students fail. In short, DPI unilaterally turned school report cards into an untrustworthy sham."

This was something reported on extensively by local independent outlet The Dairyland Sentinel.

Advertisement

A Dairyland Sentinel story years in the making. State audit: DPI swapped in last year's scores for about 63.8% of schools on 2023-24 report cards. No written rules for any of it. @EricWimberger calls the report cards "an untrustworthy sham." https://t.co/fK0JrpG01y — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) November 20, 2026

DPI made changes to its academic accountability processes in recent years. We found that DPI did not have written policies governing changes to school performance thresholds or how it produces school and school district accountability reports; — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) November 21, 2026

did not comply with statutes by producing school and school district accountability reports that contained all required information; and did not comply with statutes by producing school performance reports."" — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) November 21, 2026

This is a huge scandal.

95% of Wisconsin districts "meeting expectations." Fewer than half our kids proficient in reading or math. Now we know why those don't add up: auditors found DPI wouldn't let a single school's 2023-24 achievement score drop, "regardless of performance." Parents deserve honest… https://t.co/f1GfT4z8tn — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 22, 2026

It should result in Underly losing her job. Instead, Democrats are going to funnel billions to the DPI and failing Wisconsin schools.

Advertisement

This is a huge scandal that I don’t think is getting the attention it deserves yet. DPI didn’t just manipulate data to make it look better, they apparently just didn’t report the new data in many instances. State law requires accountability reporting every year.… pic.twitter.com/rz1VU21je3 — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 21, 2026

They failed to do that, and there likely will not be accountability going forward.

1/ The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau just released its audit of how DPI runs state tests and school report cards. DPI had no written rules for changing the bar, left required items off report cards, and skipped reports state law requires. Here's what it found. 🧵 and ⚠️ — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 20, 2026

Parents and students deserve better.

95% of Wisconsin districts "meeting expectations." Fewer than half our kids proficient in reading or math. Now we know why those don't add up: auditors found DPI wouldn't let a single school's 2023-24 achievement score drop, "regardless of performance." Parents deserve honest… https://t.co/f1GfT4z8tn — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 22, 2026

Radio host Dan O'Donnell called it a statewide scandal, calling it "quite possibly the worst education scandal in decades."

The DPI Audit is a Major Statewide Scandal https://t.co/Hf49SqRJGB — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

"For two years, Underly and those education bureaucrats were saying, 'No, no, no, no, no. This was not deliberately done in order to make it seem like students are doing better than what they were,'" O'Donnell said. "In the same week, last week, that this Legislative Audit Bureau has released this audit, DPI requested $2.75 billion more in K-12 public education funding in a budget request that featured dozens and dozens and dozens of spelling and grammatical errors ... DPI even at one point misspelled its own name."

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.