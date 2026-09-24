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As Wisconsin Democrats Try to End School Choice, Milwaukee Public Schools Are Among Worst in US

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 9:30 AM
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As Wisconsin Democrats Try to End School Choice, Milwaukee Public Schools Are Among Worst in US
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Democrats in Wisconsin have been trying to end the state's school voucher program for years. Now that they control the state Supreme Court, that may happen if Republicans fail to hold the state legislature and don't win the governor's seat this year. That would be disastrous for tens of thousands of children, but especially the black and hispanic children in Milwaukee.

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Why? 

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are ranked fourth worst in the nation, just after Detroit, Baltimore, and Jackson.

This is an embarrassment.

David Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive, by the way, and he's done nothing to rectify the problems.

And he'll pass the buck and blame Republicans.

It's not a spending issue, either.

"MPS is a jobs program for Dems, a money laundering vehicle for the WI Democrat party, and a bottomless pit of waste, fraud, and abuse. They seek to crush their competition (school choice and charter schools, which spend far less per student) because they highlight the absolute failure of MPS," the post said.

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This is all correct.

Democrats should be appalled by this. But they're not. Creating a massive class of illiterate, indoctrinated, welfare-dependent voters is the goal of public education. Even Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was caught on camera saying some kids just won't learn to read so there's nothing we can do to help them.

And as we learned from the Nikole Hannah-Jones story this week, we can spend $50,000 or more in public schools and still turn out kids who can't do basic math or write. Reform is needed, and so is school choice.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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