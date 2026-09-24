As Wisconsin Democrats Try to End School Choice, Milwaukee Public Schools Are Among Worst in US

Democrats in Wisconsin have been trying to end the state's school voucher program for years. Now that they control the state Supreme Court, that may happen if Republicans fail to hold the state legislature and don't win the governor's seat this year. That would be disastrous for tens of thousands of children, but especially the black and hispanic children in Milwaukee.

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Why?

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are ranked fourth worst in the nation, just after Detroit, Baltimore, and Jackson.

Second WORST



Baltimore City Schools is named the SECOND WORST school district in America in Daily Rank Dept.’s “50 Worst” report.



The ranking compares academic performance, graduation rates, college readiness.



Baltimore schools get $24,705 per student. The MOST in Maryland. pic.twitter.com/JbHq9YADAJ — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) September 22, 2026

This is an embarrassment.

David Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive, by the way, and he's done nothing to rectify the problems.

David Crowley has been an elected official in Milwaukee since 2017, first in the Legislature and now as County Executive.



Milwaukee Public Schools ranks as the 4th worst school district in America.



For nearly a decade, he has watched MPS fail children and did nothing to fix it. https://t.co/oK1HOZNYxo — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 23, 2026

And he'll pass the buck and blame Republicans.

It's not a spending issue, either.

On the list of "50 Worst Public Schools Districts in America", Milwaukee Public Schools is FOURTH.



Dems will say "we need mo money fo dem programs". Not true. MPS already spends 20%+ more per student than the statewide average.



MPS is a jobs program for Dems, a money… https://t.co/mp76OF8fFI — RightWI (@RightWI1776) September 22, 2026

"MPS is a jobs program for Dems, a money laundering vehicle for the WI Democrat party, and a bottomless pit of waste, fraud, and abuse. They seek to crush their competition (school choice and charter schools, which spend far less per student) because they highlight the absolute failure of MPS," the post said.

This is all correct.

Milwaukee public schools are ranked as the fourth worst in the country. Now Dems want to eliminate choice and charter programs that allow kids and parents an alternative. https://t.co/1BDK64GrD2 — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) September 22, 2026

Democrats should be appalled by this. But they're not. Creating a massive class of illiterate, indoctrinated, welfare-dependent voters is the goal of public education. Even Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was caught on camera saying some kids just won't learn to read so there's nothing we can do to help them.

And as we learned from the Nikole Hannah-Jones story this week, we can spend $50,000 or more in public schools and still turn out kids who can't do basic math or write. Reform is needed, and so is school choice.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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