The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has released its annual report cards for the state's schools, and we have to ask: are they joking right now?

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The DPI's latest ratings gave no Wisconsin districts one star, while more than half — 52 percent — received four or five stars. That is not possible, of course. While Wisconsin spends, on average, $18,859 to $19,300 per student, and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the state's largest and most urban district, spends $19,360 to over $25,000 per student every year, only 48.4 percent of Wisconsin students met the English standard, and 48.7 percent met the Math standard on the state Forward Exam. On the state Forward Exam, only 25.1 percent of MPS students were proficient in English and 20.1 percent in Math. MPS is even worse on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP): only 9 percent of 4th graders are proficient in reading; 73 percent did not even score "Basic" on the test. Only eight percent of 8th graders are proficient in Math.

Despite that, MPS was graded as "meeting expectations."

Good morning and happy district report card day across Wisconsin.@MilwaukeeMPS is meeting expectations, per DPI. While achievement in the district is far worse than the state average, DPI chooses to weight MPS’ card so that achievement only counts as 5% of the district’s score pic.twitter.com/Z7KroAXpMm — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) November 17, 2026

Just incredible.

BROKEN SCHOOL REPORT CARDS: DPI's latest ratings give ZERO Wisconsin school districts 1 star, while 52% of schools received 4 or 5 stars.



But are these ratings telling parents the full story?



IRG warns that DPI's system misleads parents by lowering standards while failing to… — Institute for Reforming Government (@ReformingGovt) November 17, 2026

According to the Institute for Reforming Government, this is the worst of both worlds. DPI has watered down standards, with Harvard University ranking Wisconsin 33rd of 38 states in math recovery and 30th of 35 states in reading recovery, despite not giving a single school one star. And the DPI also punishes high-performing, high-poverty schools.

"Economic disadvantage correlates 54% with report card score, the opposite of what state report cards are supposed to do," the report reads. "Districts like Janesville, Sheboygan, and Prairie Du Chien far exceed expectations for high-poverty districts, but DPI rates them a mere 3 stars. DPI denied 5 stars to Milwaukee superstar schools like Hmong-American Peace, Saint Josaphat Catholic, Saint Augustine Christian, Bruce Guadalupe, Salam Islamic, and Saint John’s Lutheran."

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This is how MPS "meets expectations."

I was surprised to learn that DPI weights the “achievement” category differently depending on the poverty level of a school district. For example, for MPS, achievement is weighted at only 5%. That allows DPI’s report cards to claim that MPS is meeting expectations when actually… pic.twitter.com/BFHvKYJaJZ — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 18, 2026

At one Milwaukee school, only seven percent of third graders can read. That school still "exceeds expectations."

At one Milwaukee school, only 7% of third graders are proficient in reading. DPI’s new report card says it “Exceeds Expectations.”



Wisconsin’s report cards are fundamentally broken. Check out @WILawLiberty analysis below. https://t.co/9v2UptBbIS… https://t.co/0oqI3Ptr8b — Kyle Koenen (@realkylekoenen) November 17, 2026

Here's a scatter chart showing how ridiculous the DPI report cards are.

🚨2026 WISCONSIN SCHOOL REPORT CARDS🚨

This is all you need to know.

• DPI's report cards measure poverty, not quality.😑

• There is not a single 1-star district.🤔

• 52% of schools are 4 or 5 stars, up from 2025.🙃

• I will post MY district and school ranking tomorrow!🥳 pic.twitter.com/yJXk5KdV7Z — Quinton Klabon (@GhaleonQ) November 17, 2026

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Just incredible.

Wisconsin's report cards are out for 2025-26. Public school advocates likes to claim that choice & charter schools are "unaccountable" while producing a state report card with 0 districts failing to meet expectations. In a state where many kids can't read, this is absurd.… pic.twitter.com/1ozDTGaVHX — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 17, 2026

Charter schools and private schools educate children, which is why Democrats want to end both of them.

The new state report cards are out. And we’re seeing the fallout of the secret standards and cuts scores resetting process. Remember they tried to do all of this in secret.



Remember who orchestrated this, how much it cost, and who kept digging. https://t.co/3d0LiXO98y — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) November 17, 2026

And now Superintendent Jill Underly wants billions more for this embarrassment.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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