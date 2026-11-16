Democrats keep telling us we need to "fully fund" public schools and "invest" in education. But they never manage to define what "fully fund" means or what our return on investment should be. The latter part is easy to answer: our "investment" should be reflected in high rates of literacy and math. Many public schools are falling far short on that.

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This includes Wisconsin's public schools. Currently, Wisconsin spends on average $18,859 to $19,300 per student. Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the state's largest and most urban district, spends $19,360 to over $25,000 per student every year. That exceeds the national average of just over $17,000 per student.

Despite that, only 48.4 percent of Wisconsin students met the English standard, and 48.7 percent met the Math standard on the state Forward Exam. That's after the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) lowered the bar for passing, which caused proficiency to jump 12 points. On the national NAEP test, only 31 percent of Wisconsin's 4th and 8th graders are proficient in reading; just 42 percent of 4th graders and 37 percent of 8th graders are proficient in math.

In MPS, those numbers are even worse. On the state Forward Exam, only 25.1 percent of MPS students were proficient in English and 20.1 percent in Math. More than 40 percent scored at the bottom level in English and 47.4 percent scored at the bottom level in Math. It's even worse on the NAEP: only nine percent of 4th graders are proficient in reading; 73 percent failed to even score "Basic" on the test. Only eight percent of 8th graders are proficient in Math.

Now the DPI is demanding $2.75 billion for new spending on K-12 schools. That's about 80 percent of the state's current $3.3 billion surplus.

New: The Wisconsin DPI is seeking $2.75 billion in new aid for K-12 schools in its 2027-29 budget request.



That amount is more than 80% of the state’s projected $3.3 billion surplus. pic.twitter.com/a1bNk3hK0d — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) November 13, 2026

Current DPI Superintendent Jill Underly announced the budget and blocked replies on X.

Today, I am announcing the @WisconsinDPI's proposed 2027-29 biennial budget, which includes $2.75 billion in new aid for Wisconsin K-12 schools and libraries.



For more details on our proposed budget: https://t.co/TTXgBQ4O9M pic.twitter.com/MfBqUdNLYj — Dr. Jill Underly, WI State Superintendent (@DrJillUnderly) November 13, 2026

But state Rep. Barbara Dittrich said the DPI posted the budget info "prematurely" due to an error on the backend of the website.

"If granted in full, the $2.75 billion figure would amount to 83% of the state's projected surplus of about $3.3 billion.



"Update: DPI says the budget info was prematurely posted due to an error on the backend of the website.



"Once it's reposted, some key questions will be: to… pic.twitter.com/vpmkS3FcpQ — Rep. Barbara Dittrich (@RepDittrich) November 13, 2026

"Once it's reposted, some key questions will be: to what extent would a big funding bump give property tax relief? How is DPI accounting for enrollment that will keep declining?" Dittrich wrote.

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So we'll see how much of the surplus is blown within the Democrats' first 100 days.

Will Flanders of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty noted the DPI budget request is $5.4 billion more than the previous budget. That would eat the entire state surplus.

The DPI budget request represents increases of more than $5.4 billion over the previous budget. Over the course of the biennium, this would eat the entire surplus. And that is only the beginning of the problems. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/JBtJgbLHwK — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

The budget would also index the $325 annual increases to inflation.

If you thought the 400-year veto was bad, this budget would expand on it by indexing the $325 annual increases to inflation. WILL has discussed the snowballing cost of the 400-year veto over time, this would only make it far more expensive. https://t.co/8Q0pwxmL1d — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

The DPI is also lowering teacher standards, requesting the FORT Exam be removed as a requirement for licensure.

At a time when Wisconsin kids are struggling to read, the budget request removes the FORT Exam as a requirement for teacher licensure. Rather than abandoning the FORT, we ought to be forcing universities to work towards increasing passage rates, as we discussed in this paper.… pic.twitter.com/FCP9ixxmpQ — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

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The DPI also wants to end the Special Needs Scholarship which helps students who do not get proper service in public schools.

DPI proposes a phase-out of the Special Needs Scholarship. The SNSP has grown by 173% since the 2020-21 school year. Parents are desperate for alternatives for their kids that are not always well served in public schools. DPI would slam the door on these families. pic.twitter.com/mnkBYkho4c — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

The DPI also proposes lowering the choice payment.

The HS payment for private choice would go down (though K-8 would go up) & choice payments would no longer rise w/ public increases. This will have the effect of expanding funding gaps over time, rather than getting us closer to a system where money follows the child. pic.twitter.com/bhb8LMH6IF — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

The DPI also wants to manage charter school authorization, because it's done such a bang-up job of handling our public schools.

The budget also seeks to bring charter school authorization under the purview of DPI. The greatest feature of charter schools is their ability to allow for new approaches not possible in the traditional public school environment. Putting DPI in charge of them eliminates that. pic.twitter.com/DAtFWmEBvW — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

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Flanders calls it a "gift to an education establishment that would do little to improve student outcomes."

The DPI budget proposal would undermine thirty years of education reform in one fell swoop. Rather than helping Wisconsin kids, it is a gift to an education establishment that would do little to improve student outcomes. — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 16, 2026

There are many questions that need to be answered. As we reported last week, MPS now enrolls fewer than half of Milwaukee students; how do Democrats justify this massive spending amid declining enrollment? What should test scores do with this infusion of cash?

Will this mean Wisconsin's public schools are "fully funded"? What number is "fully funded," according to Democrats? As we see — the state outspends the rest of the country for some of the worst test results in the nation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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