It was a complete lie.

The promise that carried Democrats back to power was affordability. Lower prices. Relief at the pump and the checkout line. An end to the forever war.

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Remember what life under Joe Biden actually cost. Inflation hit 9.1 percent in June 2022. Gas hit a record $5.01 a gallon. Millions of people crossed the southern border, with nobody knowing who they were or where they came from. Iran crept toward a nuclear weapon while the same people who now demand accountability from everyone else did nothing about it.

Where were the solutions then? There weren't any. There was an agenda, and they pushed it as hard as they could.

Now look at this morning.

The gas station I mentioned last week, the one at $3.89, is down to $3.45. Nationally, AAA has the average at $3.64, down more than 60 cents in a month, with crude sliding into the low $80s while Trump holds off on new strikes, calls the war "militarily, effectively over," and the diplomacy plays out. An 18-count carton of extra-large eggs at my local grocery was $2.49 again this morning.

Not one of those numbers has anything to do with a Democratic Congress. They haven't been sworn in.

Yes, the war cost us at the pump. Gas was $2.98 the day it started. The president took that political hit rather than leave Iran a clear road to a bomb, something every president for decades promised to prevent and none had the nerve to do. The Left seized on it. Voters felt it.

So what is the party that campaigned on affordability bringing to Washington?

Subpoenas. Incoming Oversight chair Robert Garcia answered the election with two words: "Lawyer up."

Impeachment. Jeffries says no member has raised it with him. Some members are raising it anyway.

Moratoriums. Bernie Sanders spent election night demanding a "national data center moratorium now," and House Democrats followed with a news conference doing the same. Exit polling found 56 percent of voters called AI and data centers a crucial or major factor. Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa promised a moratorium on data center construction and vowed to end the state's school choice program.

Abolishing ICE. More than a dozen progressives were elected or reelected on that slogan.

Overturning the voters. Within days of four states approving restrictions on boys in girls' sports, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said, "We're going to start planning for how we overturn these bad initiatives."

I looked for the part that lowers your power bill. I'm still looking. Subpoenas don't lower rent, and a hearing never filled a grocery cart.

Because this week, New York's grid operator issued its first-ever warning of a statewide electricity shortfall. The gap opens in 2033 at 225 megawatts and grows past 1,850 by 2036. The operator points to aging plants, new demand from data centers and factories, and roughly 5,400 megawatts of gas-fired generation at risk during winter peaks because of fuel-delivery constraints. New York has the oldest generation fleet in the nation.

New York's own governor, Kathy Hochul, has frozen permits for new hyperscale data centers for up to a year. A freeze trims demand. It doesn't build a single megawatt of supply, and the fleet is still decades past its life expectancy. Meanwhile, Food & Water Watch, one of the groups driving the data center fight, says it opposes a permitting bill because it would enable more "fracked gas power plants and pipelines." Starve the supply, then act shocked at the bill.

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And look who's arriving. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan's senator-elect, said "hurt people hurt people" after a synagogue attack in West Bloomfield. He apologized later, but he said it. This week he told The Atlantic that Israel shouldn't identify with a single faith or culture and accused our government of enabling a genocide, "full stop." Sean Spicer says he should undergo a formal background check before he sees classified information, and adds that he shouldn't be the only member of Congress who does. Members of Congress don't face the vetting their own staffers do. Maybe that's a rule worth rethinking.

They bet you wouldn't check the receipts.

They bet that a voter who felt a dollar-ten jump at the pump would never ask what the people promising to fix it planned to do on day one. They ran on groceries and arrived with subpoenas.

We did this to ourselves. The battle lines in front of us are more entrenched than they were in 2020, and we bought it, hook, line, and sinker.

Put your hard hat on. There's work to do.

And it's harder because we bought the lies.

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