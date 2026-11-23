Actor Mark Ruffalo has joined the growing chorus of leftists who want to oust Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader, and Ruffalo isn't exactly hiding the reasons why. While those who are backing Senator Chris Van Hollen, including Abdul El-Sayed, are pretending it's got to do with a change of leadership, Ruffalo wants Schumer gone because of his "entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties."

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Schumer is one of Congress' most prominent Jewish members, so critics are once again accusing Ruffalo of antisemitism. Back in August, Paramount accused the actor of antisemitism after Ruffalo compared Paramount's merger with Warner Bros. to "genocide" and "apartheid" — both things the Left has accused Israel of doing, but neither of which are true.

Mark Ruffalo doubles down on call to oust Schumer over 'entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties' https://t.co/ml9WcDI931 pic.twitter.com/YG6onvR8XR — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

According to the New York Post, Ruffalo wrote on X about Van Hollen's bid for Senate Majority Leader, saying, "Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties."

Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice , we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties. Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2026

Ruffalo also wrote that we have "nothing to lose by replacing Sen. Schumer."

Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, slammed Ruffalo's remarks.

“Entrenched religious beliefs? Entrenched loyalties? Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo," Greenblatt wrote on X.

Entrenched religious beliefs?

Entrenched loyalties?



Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo. Which religion? Loyal to whom? https://t.co/vT8vmI8UVu — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 22, 2026

The New York Post also quoted Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, who wrote, "There are many devout Senators & Congressmen with ‘entrenched religious beliefs.’ Chuck Schumer is not one of them. Van Hollen is far more tied to the Episcopal Bishop of Washington than Schumer is to any leading Rabbi. Guess what really bothers Ruffalo."

Abdul El-Sayed also said during the midterm campaign that he's bound to Sharia law until he dies. Ruffalo doesn't consider that "entrenched religious beliefs," however.

Can you clarify what you mean by “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties”? https://t.co/rUrDsBatj9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 22, 2026

He will not, but we all know.

Pretty much sums it up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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