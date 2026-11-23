He’s back: Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO and president of Nvidia over numerous extramarital affairs, one of which involved an alleged Chinese spy, has been reinstated. The board reinstated him effective immediately. President Donald Trump called into CNBC, said he spoke with the board, and implied he endorsed bringing Huang back. That drove an NBC News reporter up a wall, but who cares. The stocks are booming, and the reactions are spectacular.

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Thank God Jensen is back for the memes alone. This is amazing 🤣 https://t.co/EK5Os4KKKW — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 23, 2026

.@POTUS: "I do have to go because I'm running a country." 🤣 https://t.co/9pLZXLDGUl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

Trump watching the market tank last week plotting how to get Jensen Huang reinstated https://t.co/YtIYFIUIpV — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) November 23, 2026

Donald Trump has reinstated Sean Connery as James Bond — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 23, 2026

$NVDA NVIDIA BOARD REINSTATES JENSEN HUANG AS PRESIDENT CEO Jensen: https://t.co/P2yfkMrKw7 — Anand (@anandragn) November 23, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Fox Business hosts welcome breaking news of NVIDIA reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO: “We are back, baby!” as stock SURGES in early trading. https://t.co/bW8t7Xq4dm — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 23, 2026

TRUMP: JENSEN IS A PATRIOT, NATIONAL TREASURE — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 23, 2026

https://t.co/C1vT4uqbJo — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 23, 2026

A post from the president https://t.co/tGmZP9EEXZ — Annmarie Hordern (@annmarie) November 23, 2026

Trump calling into CNBC to talk about Jensen Huang being reinstated as Nvidia CEO: "Sex sells fellas!" "He’s apologized for indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That was probably that’s what brought it to such a level, because sex sells fellas!! Now, Cramer would not know that because he’s a he’s a very, very, very committed person. But sex sells. I don’t know if Jim’s hearing this conversation..." No one makes must see TV like DJT! — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 23, 2026

Jensen returning to Nvidia HQ today https://t.co/U2zLBrTxNC — litquidity (@litcapital) November 23, 2026

It also circles back to what military tech executive Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Anduril Industries, said last week at The New York Times’ DealBook event about the Nvidia fallout: many are missing the real issue:

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey defends Nvidia’s Jensen Huang despite opposing his China chip policy, warning that removing him would weaken American technology leadership: “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in.” 🇺🇸 “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas about the U.S. relationship with the Chinese economy. I don’t think we should be exporting chips to China. But what people don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia selling GPUs to Chinese companies. They want to build their own domestic semiconductor industry, not one dependent on the United States. Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government. China knows that knocking him out makes America weaker. Jensen is the guy who built this company from scratch. He deeply understands that his personal relationships are why people are willing to do business. Nobody can take Jensen’s place at this critical juncture.” — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) November 21, 2026

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“China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas about the U.S. relationship with the Chinese economy. I don’t think we should be exporting chips to China. But what people don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia selling GPUs to Chinese companies. They want to build their own domestic semiconductor industry, not one dependent on the United States. Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government. China knows that knocking him out makes America weaker. Jensen is the guy who built this company from scratch. He deeply understands that his personal relationships are why people are willing to do business. Nobody can take Jensen’s place at this critical juncture.”

China wants Huang out. Beijing was probably jacked up over his removal, and now he’s back.

Wrong again, Scott.

"I've been on seven public company boards...there's absolutely no f*cking way this guy is being rehired." - Scott Galloway on Jensen Huang, three days ago Guy is basically Jim Cramer 2.0 https://t.co/tVGoMI6ISM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2026

Absolutely stunning level of direct involvement in corporate decision making - President Trump tells @cnbc he spoke “directly and indirectly” to Nvidia board about reinstating Jensen Huang. “I found the board to be very reasonable” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 23, 2026

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