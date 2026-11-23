This guy is going to take his newfound power for a spin. That’s for sure, come January. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan is trying to walk a rational line, saying he’d work with people he views as ‘a**holes,’ including Ted Cruz. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), who was hard on El-Sayed during the midterms, seems open to working with him to support the American auto industry. Yet, before we get into the wheeling and dealing, El-Sayed wants new leadership on his side of the aisle, and he seems to be one of the main drivers behind the effort to oust Sen. Chuck Schumer from his post (via WSJ):

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WSJ: Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) was behind the effort to launch of challenge against Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader https://t.co/mCZQPlbdyi — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 23, 2026

Incoming Michigan Democratic Sen. Abdul El-Sayed is emerging as one his party’s most disruptive forces after helping propel a challenge to Senate leadership that is gaining steam. The outspoken former public health official was among the first to publicly call on Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen to run against New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for the party’s top leadership post when he did so in April. About half a dozen Democratic senators have now publicly endorsed Van Hollen’s long-shot bid, including most recently Sen. Elissa Slotkin, El-Sayed’s more centrist Democratic counterpart from Michigan. They will vote Dec. 1. El-Sayed’s pressure on Schumer suggests he will shift his party’s traditional alliances in ways that unsettle both sides of the aisle. His victory in Michigan, where he ran on an unabashedly progressive platform in a battleground state that President Trump carried twice, has handed him a national stage to push an agenda that includes sweeping changes to healthcare, campaign finance and U.S. foreign aid.

We’ll see how this all shakes out. I have a feeling this aura of willingness to work together will crash and burn, but we’ll see. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) quipped that El-Sayed might wear a bin Laden jersey to sleep and said he has no qualms about working with him on certain legislation. El-Sayed said Vice President JD Vance might be the only person he can’t be friendly with, but that appears to be a front, as both sides have reportedly agreed to meet.

There will be some interesting twists next year, and most of them might not be good, obviously.

On the Schumer ouster, well, that’s a Democrat problem. But ho boy, if he can pull that off.

The chaos that could ensue.

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