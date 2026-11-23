Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) is resigning from the House of Representatives following a House Ethics Committee report finding that he broke the chamber’s conduct over reported “unwanted sexual contact.”

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The Los Angeles Times reported that he would step down on Dec. 1.

Gomez lost to fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres in the midterm election, obtaining only 37.8% of the vote, so he would have left office at the start of January anyway.

The report's introduction said that "there is substantial evidence that Representative Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct in violation ofthe Code of Official Conduct, including making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer."

“Representative Gomez’s unwanted sexual advances toward Witness 1 violated clause 18(b) and clause 1 of the Code of Official Conduct,” the conclusion of the committee’s report released Monday stated.

“In addition to the direct and immediate impacts borne by Witness 1, Representative Gomez’s conduct made House employment more toxic and less safe,” the report continued.

The report further stated that there is a broader culture issue in the House that allows for improper behavior to occur.

“Here, the House lost Witness 1 as a competent and able staffer because of Representative Gomez’s misconduct and because of a broader culture of disrespect and toxic sexual behavior toward staff that permeates life on the Hill and is long overdue for correction,” it added.

Gomez is not the only California Democrat who faced sexual misconduct allegations this year, as former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suspended his gubernatorial campaign and resigned amid multiple accusations. Gomez once co-chaired Swalwell's campaign before the campaign-ending scandals broke, according to Politico.

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