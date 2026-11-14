John Fetterman Isn't Too Happy With Chris Van Hollen's Senate Leadership Bid

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is in the running to assume the Majority Leader position against Chuck Schumer. His candidacy may be what gets Sen. John Fetterman to finally leave the Democrat Party.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sen. John Fetterman just hinted he might leave the Democrat Party over its leaders REFUSING to be hostile toward Islamists like Iran or Hamas, and instead, targeting Israel "Why isn't your first instinct to say let's hold Iran accountable?!" McEnany asked him, "Is there a red line for you if the party does go far left that you would walk away?" FETTERMAN: "Yeah, absolutely — It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has made his name being very hostile to Israel." "If you are going to be angry or hostile towards any countries in the region. Why not make that, you know, Iran or Hezbollah or Hamas as well, too?" 🎯 They might push Fetterman out. He DEFINITELY has a primary challenge in 2028, and it's going to come from an Abdul El Sayed type! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2026

Fetterman says that Van Hollen's hostility toward Israel would be the impetus for his decision. Fetterman's close ties to the state of Israel has caused him to work closely with his Republican colleagues as the progressive faction of his own party continues to distance themselves from the Middle Eastern country.

Van Hollen announced his candidacy for leadership just two days ago. Since then, the most progressive Democrats in the Senate have come out in favor of his bid for the position.

In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 13, 2026

Q: “Why do you want Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer to be leader?” Abdul El-Sayed: “He's willing to take risks. Flying down to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a real risk. He went to check up on his constituent. That’s what leadership is about.” https://t.co/TL9hWt1mlh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 12, 2026

The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership. I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 13, 2026

POWER STRUGGLE: Chuck Schumer faces a growing revolt inside his own caucus just days after Democrats flipped the Senate, with longtime members and newly elected senators refusing to hand him another term as leader without a fight. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the party needs "new energy and ideas" going forward. Senators-elect Adam Hamilton and Troy Jackson have made clear they won't support Schumer. And Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a progressive favorite, is reportedly mulling a direct challenge for the job. Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for nearly a decade, dismissed the threat on the New York Times' "The Daily" podcast with a flat "No" when asked if he expected a challenge. Story here: https://t.co/GOVWjJkJQ5 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 9, 2026

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Since his announcement, Van Hollen has campaigned heavily against the Senate filibuster, claiming that the abolition of the rule would become a priority should he take over leadership.

BREAKING: Sen Van Hollen says he will nuke the filibuster if elected majority leader https://t.co/f4PW9iNkNy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2026

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen calls the Senate filibuster “antidemocratic” and urges Democrats to reconsider it. Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/s8wd4A3qjk — AF Post (@AFpost) November 14, 2026

Republicans, recognizing that Democrats would end the filibuster immediately upon securing a Senate majority, had called for an end to the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, an election security bill championed by President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Those calls went unheard.

Now, Democrats are poised to bring about the rule change anyway.

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