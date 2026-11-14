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John Fetterman Isn't Too Happy With Chris Van Hollen's Senate Leadership Bid

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 14, 2026 11:00 AM
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John Fetterman Isn't Too Happy With Chris Van Hollen's Senate Leadership Bid
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is in the running to assume the Majority Leader position against Chuck Schumer. His candidacy may be what gets Sen. John Fetterman to finally leave the Democrat Party.

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Fetterman says that Van Hollen's hostility toward Israel would be the impetus for his decision. Fetterman's close ties to the state of Israel has caused him to work closely with his Republican colleagues as the progressive faction of his own party continues to distance themselves from the Middle Eastern country.

Van Hollen announced his candidacy for leadership just two days ago. Since then, the most progressive Democrats in the Senate have come out in favor of his bid for the position.

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Since his announcement, Van Hollen has campaigned heavily against the Senate filibuster, claiming that the abolition of the rule would become a priority should he take over leadership.

Republicans, recognizing that Democrats would end the filibuster immediately upon securing a Senate majority, had called for an end to the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, an election security bill championed by President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Those calls went unheard.

Now, Democrats are poised to bring about the rule change anyway.

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News Topics CHRIS VAN HOLLEN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FILIBUSTER | SENATE
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