Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is likely to lose reelection. Pennsylvania Democrats hate him, and Republicans won’t save him. Sorry, John, even if you switch parties, PA GOP voters will still vote for the reliable conservative Republican. Even Fetterman has admitted that, in this party-switch scenario, he’d vote for Democrats on 85 percent of issues. Yet if Democrats embrace a no-aid pledge to Israel, he might leave the party. Fetterman has shocked many on the right by becoming the most reasonable Democrat since Joe Manchin's departure. As his side prepares for leadership elections, Fetterman took a hatchet to his colleague Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Chuck Schumer on Fox News last night:

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Senator John Fetterman nuked Chris Van Hollen’s bid to lead Senate Democrats, calling his El Salvador trip “empty political theater” with “that wife-beater guy.” Democrats are fighting over who runs the party in the Senate. Chuck Schumer or Van Hollen... Bret Baier asked Fetterman to pick a side. BAIER: “Who gets your vote?” He didn’t flinch. FETTERMAN: “Yeah, yeah, Schumer.” Then he turned on Van Hollen. FETTERMAN: “I really, really disagree with Van Hollen, his views, specifically.” “He really put his name, you know, in the running just to go very active, anti-Israel, and attack that.” “He created a lot of empty political theater, like to hold hands with that ‘wife-beater guy’ that was deported.” CONTEXT: Van Hollen flew to El Salvador in April 2025 to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gangbanger with a lengthy rap sheet, who Trump deported. Abrego Garcia’s wife had filed for a protective order against him in 2021. — Overton (@overton_news) November 19, 2026

BAIER: “Who gets your vote?” FETTERMAN: “Yeah, yeah, Schumer.” FETTERMAN: “I really, really disagree with Van Hollen, his views, specifically.” “He really put his name, you know, in the running just to go very active, anti-Israel, and attack that.” “He created a lot of empty political theater, like to hold hands with that ‘wife-beater guy’ that was deported.” CONTEXT: Van Hollen flew to El Salvador in April 2025 to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gangbanger with a lengthy rap sheet, who Trump deported. Abrego Garcia’s wife had filed for a protective order against him in 2021.

I mean, where’s the lie?

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