We've seen some say that Pennsylvania's Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro is a "moderate." We're still waiting for proof of that, however, as Shapiro opposes right-to-work legislation and was busted for lying about the state's measles cases. Now, instead of delivering on affordability, Democrats in Harrisburg are going to codify abortion.

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That'll make our gas and groceries cheaper.

Under a Democratic trifecta, we will enshrine abortion rights into our Commonwealth’s Constitution — so no one can rip away a woman’s fundamental freedom to choose. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) November 22, 2026

The word choice is interesting too, as abortion rips away a baby's right to life.

“rip away”. - not the best metaphor to use as it literally describes what happens to a baby upon abortion. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 23, 2026

But deliberately chosen.

By ripping away a baby's right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?



Pretty ghoulish take you've got there, Josh. — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 22, 2026

Shapiro said with a straight face that the Democrat Party is the party of freedom.

Sure.

While I was at mass this morning, the Governor of Pennsylvania bragged about the ability to make a constitutional amendment that forever allows what half of his constituents believe is extinguishing the life of a human being. It breaks my heart. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) November 22, 2026

It's heartbreaking.

Arguably, the three most deadly forces in all of human history have been…



— Socialism / Communism

— Islam

— Abortion



The modern Democratic Party supports all three. https://t.co/f83ng2Hbbq — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) November 23, 2026

Supports, embraces, and loves all three.

Reframing abortion as freedom to choose death for living humans is satanic. https://t.co/n8t2x9musl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 23, 2026

Just laying the groundwork for Medicare for All and its inevitable death panels.

This is objectively evil. This guy promises to make it legal to kill a baby at any time from zero to nine months gestation.



Don’t let your conscience grow accustomed to this hell. https://t.co/u8FTOlFEV4 — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) November 23, 2026

What's even more disturbing, if that's possible, is that Shapiro wants to amend the U.S. Constitution so he can upend the "status quo." No one has bothered to ask Shapiro what he means by that, or what laws need to be changed so Democrats can get their way, but nothing good will come of it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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